Pokémon Go ‘A Mystic Hero’ Timed, Special Research quest steps and rewards

“A Mystic Hero” is a Blanche-themed set of quests in Pokémon Go as part of the season-long Rising Heroes storyline.

Running April 13-17, though there are no event-specific spawns, you can expect two research quests — one Timed, one Special with no end date — as well as bonuses when evolving Pokémon.

Pokémon Go A Mystic Hero Timed Research quest steps

The following research steps — found on the ‘Today’ screen — will be available until the event concludes on April 17 at 8 p.m. local time:

Step 1 of 3

Catch 5 Pokémon (5 Poké Balls)

Transfer 3 Pokémon (5 Ninab Berries)

Evolve a Pokemon (1,000 Stardust)

Rewards: 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust, 2 Rare Candy

Step 2 of 3

Catch 10 Pokémon (5 Poké Balls)

Transfer 5 Pokémon (5 Razz Berries)

Evolve 3 Pokémon (3,000 Stardust)

Rewards: 2,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, 2 Rare Candy

Step 3 of 3

Evolve a Pokémon (10 Pinap Berries)

Evolve 2 Pokémon (15 Poke Balls)

Evolve 3 Pokémon (15 Great Balls)

Evolve 4 Pokémon (10 Ultra Balls)

Evolve 5 Pokémon (3 Silver Pinap Berries)

Rewards: 3,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, Magnetic Lure Module

Pokémon Go A Mystic Hero Special Research quest steps

The following research steps — found on the ‘Special’ screen — has no end date, provided you have logged in and begun the quest during the event:

Step 1 of 3

Catch 15 Pokémon (10 Poké Balls)

Use 10 Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon (1,000 Stardust)

Make 10 Great Throws (7 Pinap Berries)

Rewards: 1,500 XP, Eevee encounter

Step 2 of 3

Evolve 3 Pokémon (50 Eevee Candy)

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon (15 Poké Balls)

Catch 25 Pokémon (Shelmet Encounter)

Rewards: 2,000 XP, Karrablast encounter

Step 3 of 3

Make 3 Excellent Throws (5,000 Stardust)

Earn 5 Candies walking with your Buddy (10 Razz Berries)

Evolve 10 Pokémon - Inkay Encounter

Rewards: 2,500 XP, Lapras wearing a Blanche-themed accessory Encounter

Thanks to Amiibofan101 on the Silph Road subreddit for filling in the gaps for this and the Special Research quest steps.

Pokémon Go A Mystic Hero Field Research and rewards

Catch 3 Pokémon (Upgrade, King’s Rock or Sun Stone)

Catch 5 Pokémon (Sinnoh Stone or Unova Stone)

Evolve a Pokémon (300 Stardust)

Evolve 3 Pokémon (1,000 Stardust)

Evolve 5 Pokémon (2,500 Stardust)

Thanks to the Silph Road research tasks list for the above.

Pokémon Go A Mystic Hero event bonuses

The following bonuses will be available April 13-17:

Double XP for evolving Pokémon

Two guaranteed XL Candy for evolving Pokémon

Lure Modules during the event lasting three hours

Beyond that, there are no special spawns, changes to Eggs or Raid line-ups as part of the event, which means the above bonuses and quests are your focus.