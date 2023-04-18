Can Trapinch be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Trapinch, the ant pit Pokémon from Hoenn, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Trapinch can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Trapinch did have its own Community Day event all the way back in 2019, so most veteran players will have a handful or so of shiny Trapinch from that event. Trapinch and its evolutions don’t see much use in PvE (gym and raid) content, but its shiny form is cool, making it a worthwhile Pokémon to collect.

What is the shiny rate for Trapinch in Pokémon Go?

As per The Silph Road, the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Trapinch is not a Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

