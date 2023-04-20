Pokémon Go Shaymin ‘Grass and Gratitude’ Special Research and rewards

As part of Sustainability Week 2023, Niantic has added a new Special Research to Pokémon Go: “Grass and Gratitude,” which rewards Land Forme Shaymin.

As you complete the set of Special Research, you’ll actually be able to catch Shaymin as a reward for the sixth step. The seventh step, as usual, will auto-complete, just handing you some bonus rewards.

This research set became available to all players on April 20, and it has no time limit on when you have to complete it, so take your time unlocking the cute little hedgehog buddy.

Some players may already have Shaymin from a previous paid research ticket. Even if you paid for and completed this ticket, you will be able to get another Shaymin.

Below, we’ve listed out the seven steps for “Grass and Gratitude.”

Grass and Gratitude step 1 of 7

Take 4 snapshots of your Pokémon (3 Nanab Berries)

Spin 9 PokéStops or gyms (15 Poké Balls)

Walk 2 km (Cherubi encounter)

Rewards: 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust, 1 Mysterious Component

Grass and Gratitude step 2 of 7

Take 4 snapshots of grass-type Pokémon (3 Razz Berries)

Take 9 snapshots of wild Pokémon (Jumpluff encounter)

Take 2 snapshots of wild flying-type Pokémon (6 Super Potions)

Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rocket Radar

Grass and Gratitude step 3 of 7

Power up Pokémon 22 times (1 Star Piece)

Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, 1 Premium Battle Pass

Grass and Gratitude step 4 of 7

Catch 4 grass-type Pokémon (Leafeon encounter)

Catch 9 Pokémon (15 Great Balls)

Catch 2 flying-type Pokémon (6 Hyper Potions)

Rewards: 3,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, 2 Golden Razz Berries

Grass and Gratitude step 5 of 7

Complete 4 Field Research Tasks (3 Pinap Berries)

Earn 9 hearts with your buddy (15 Ultra Balls)

Hatch 2 eggs (6 Max Potions)

Rewards: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Grass and Gratitude step 6 of 7

Catch 22 different species of Pokémon (1 Lucky Egg)

Rewards: 5,000 XP, 5,000 Stardust, Shaymin encounter

Grass and Gratitude step 7 of 7

Claim reward (22 Shaymin Land Forme Stickers)

Claim reward (2,022 XP)

Claim reward (2,022 Stardust)

Rewards: 25 Shaymin Candy, 1 Incense, 22 Ultra Balls