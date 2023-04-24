Can Tangela be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Tangela, the vine Pokémon from Kanto, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Tangela can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

In order to evolve Tangela into Tangrowth, you’ll need Tangela Candy and a Sinnoh Stone. Tangrowth is pretty decent grass-type attacker, if you set yours up with Vine Whip and Power Whip. These green globs of noodles won’t see much use in PvP, but their shiny versions do look pretty good, if you ask me.

What is the shiny rate for Tangela in Pokémon Go?

As per The Silph Road, the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Tangela is not a Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

