Can Ponyta be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yes, you can find shiny Ponyta in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee
Shiny Ponyta in Pokémon Go on a purple gradient background Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

Ponyta, the fire horse Pokémon from Kanto, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Ponyta can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Shiny Ponyta and Rapidash in Pokémon Go with the regular forms. Shiny Ponyta gets a blue fire mane and shiny Rapidash gets a silver fire mane Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

There it is! Ponyta’s blue flame shiny is widely considered one of the most iconic shinies in the franchise. Though Rapidash ditches the bright blue for more of a mellow silver, it’s still a pretty good one to add to your collection.

What is the shiny rate for Ponyta in Pokémon Go?

As per The Silph Road, the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Ponyta is not a Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.

