Can Bellsprout be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yes, you can find shiny Bellsprout in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee
Shiny Bellsprout in Pokémon Go on a purple gradient background Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

Bellsprout, the flower Pokémon from Kanto, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Bellsprout can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

A comparison between Shiny Bellsprout’s evolution line and it’s regular form. The Shinies are more yellow, blue, and green-tinted. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

The Bellsprout family’s shiny can be hard to notice if you’re not looking closely, so you’ll want to make sure to look for the sparkles around and above it when you find one.

What is the shiny rate for Bellsprout in Pokémon Go?

As per The Silph Road, the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Bellsprout is not a Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.

