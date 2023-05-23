 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can Skorupi be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yes, you can find shiny Skorupi in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee
new
Shiny Skorupi in Pokémon Go on a purple gradient background Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

Skorupi, the scorpion Pokémon from Sinnoh, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Skorupi can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Skorupi and Drapion with their shiny forms in Pokémon Go. Shiny Skorupi is red and shiny Drapion is more of a burgundy. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

Skorupi’s shiny is nice and bright, whereas Drapion’s becomes a bit more dull in comparison to its regular form.

What is the shiny rate for Skorupi in Pokémon Go?

As per The Silph Road, the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Skorupi is not a Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.

