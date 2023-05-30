 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can Houndour be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yes, you can find shiny Houndour in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee
Shiny Houndour in Pokémon Go on a purple gradient background Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

Houndour, the dark Pokémon from Johto, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Houndour can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Shiny Houndour, Houndoom, and Mega Houndoom in Pokémon with their regular forms. All three shiny forms get a blue tint Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

The Houndour family gets a nice blue tint over their usual colors, but notably, Houndoom has a Mega Evolution. If you get a chance to grab a bunch of Houndour, you should take advantage and try to find one with high IVs, so you can Mega Evolve it down the line.

What is the shiny rate for Houndour in Pokémon Go?

As per The Silph Road, the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Houndour is not a Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.

