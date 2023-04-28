Pokémon Go Swinub Community Day Classic guide

Pokémon Go is having a Swinub Community Day Classic event on April 29 from 2-5 p.m. in your local time.

As expected with a Community Day event, Swinub will spawn in huge numbers with a high chance for it to appear shiny. There are also several other bonuses and perks, which we’ve list out below.

How do I catch a shiny Swinub?

According to research conducted by Pokémon community site The Silph Road, Shiny rates on Community Days are about 1 in 24, which means that if you keep playing throughout the three-hour window, you should find quite a few shiny Pokémon.

If you’re short on time or Poké Balls, you can pop an Incense, then quickly tap each Swinub to check for shiny ones, running from any that aren’t shiny. Notably, any Swinub you’ve already tapped will face where your player is standing, so that should help identify which ones you may have already checked.

What Community Day move does Swinub’s evolution learn?

If you evolve Piloswine into Mamoswine between 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. in your local time, it will learn the charged move Ancient Power.

If you miss out on evolving it during this period, you may be able to evolve it during a Community Day weekend event in December to get Ancient Power. If you don’t want to wait, you can use an Elite TM to get the move.

How does Mamoswine do in the meta?

For raids and other PvE activities, Mamoswine is up there as one of the best non-legendaries in the game, thanks to strong moves and survivability, meaning this Community Day is a great opportunity to come away with one or two strong Swinubs to evolve and level up to add to your attacking party.

If you’re looking to take Mamoswine into PvP, then consider the Master League only, which is only then it will come into its own. If you do want to try anything lower than that, then the community (such as Warsawawa on Reddit) suggests using middle evolution Piloswine instead.

Unusually for a Community Day, the exclusive charged move Ancient Power should be ignored in favor for the likes of Avalanche (ice-type) or High Horsepower (ground-type). Ideally, you’d want both of these — assuming you can afford the candy and stardust cost for the second move slot — giving you strong coverage to make use of Mamoswine’s dual-typing.

How do I make the most of Swinub Community Day?

The following bonuses will be active during Swinub Community Day:

Tripled Stardust for catching Pokémon

Incense lasts three hours

Lure Modules lasts three hours

Swinub special photobombs when taking snapshots

That said, you should definitely pop a Star Piece and an Incense and try to nab some powerful Swinub.

If you can Mega Evolve Steelix, Swampert, Glalie, or Abomasnow, you’ll score additional Swinub Candy per catch.