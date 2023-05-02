Pokémon Go ‘An Instinctive Hero’ Special Research quest steps, event rewards

“An Instinctive Hero” is a Spark-themed set of quests in Pokémon Go as part of the season-long Rising Heroes storyline.

It runs from May 2-May 8, and though there are no event-specific spawns, there is a new Pokémon to find — Larvesta — while hatching eggs.

Meanwhile, unlike the previous event, “A Mystic Hero,” there is just a single research quest, as well as bonuses when hatching Pokémon.

Pokémon Go An Instinctive Hero Special Research quest steps

The following research steps — found on the “Special” screen — has no end date, provided you have logged in and begun the quest during the event:

Step 1 of 4

Make 10 Nice Throws (5 Pinap Berries)

Catch 20 Pokémon (5 Poké Balls)

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms (Exeggcute encounter)

Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1 Egg Incubator

Step 2 of 4

Hatch an Egg (1 Incense)

Use 15 Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon (5 Great Balls)

Spin 20 PokéStops or Gyms (Ferroseed encounter)

Rewards: 2,000 XP, 20 Chansey Candy

Step 3 of 4

Catch 30 Pokémon (10 Great Balls)

Earn 5 Candies walking with your Buddy (5 Pinap Berries)

Hatch 3 Eggs (Chansey encounter)

Rewards: 2,500 XP, Elekid wearing a Spark-themed accessory encounter

Step 4 of 4

Claim reward (10 Pinap Berries)

Claim Reward (10 Great Balls)

Claim Reward (10 Ultra Balls)

Rewards: 2,500 XP, 2,500 Stardust

Thanks to Leek Duck on Twitter for filling in the gaps for the above quest steps.

Pokémon Go An Instinctive Hero Field Research and rewards

The following are available for the duration of the event, and once collected, they can be completed after the event ends:

Hatch an Egg (Electabuzz, Magmar, or Mantine encounter)

Hatch 2 Eggs (Chansey or Chimecho encounter)

Hatch 3 Eggs (Snorlax or Magneton encounter)

Pokémon Go An Instinctive Hero egg hatching changes

As part of “An Instinctive Hero,” there are updates to all egg pools.

Joining the 2km, 5km and 10km egg pools is Gen 5 Pokémon Larvesta, which debuts as part of the event “if you’re very lucky,” according to Niantic. (In other words, it’s a rare find.)

If you don’t hatch one before the event ends, the good news is it’ll be part of those pools until the end of the season.

In 7km eggs, you can encounter the following for the duration of the event (May 2 to May 8):

Axew

Goomy

Happiny

Karrablast

Mantyke

Mime Jr.

Shelmet

Timburr

Pokémon Go An Instinctive Hero event bonuses

The following bonuses will be available during event hours from May 2 to May 8:

Double XP for hatching Pokémon

Double stardust for hatching Pokémon

Increased chance of hatching shiny Pokémon from 2km, 5km, and 10km eggs (not 7km)

Beyond that, there are no special wild spawns or Raid line-ups as part of the event, which means the above bonuses and quest steps are your focus. Now go make Spark proud!