Pokémon Go Kleavor weakness, counters, and best moveset

Kleavor is a Hisui region Pokémon you can battle and catch in Pokémon Go.

Making its debut in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the Scyther evolution adds rock to its bug-typing, meaning there are a few different weaknesses to exploit.

This page explains Kleavor weaknesses, counters, and — when caught — the best Kleavor moveset.

Kleavor weakness

Kleavor is a bug- and rock-type, meaning it is weak to steel-, water-, and rock-types.

This gives us plenty to options to play with — and is especially useful for newer players with fewer strong Pokémon at their disposal, and for those with higher strength parties, the possibility of a solo victory.

Kleavor counters

Taking into account the above, we recommend the following Kleavor counters:

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse or Surf (ideally as a Primal Evolution)

with Waterfall and Origin Pulse or Surf (ideally as a Primal Evolution) Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon (ideally as a Mega Evolution if you don’t have Kyogre Primal Evolved)

with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon (ideally as a Mega Evolution if you don’t have Kyogre Primal Evolved) Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head

with Metal Claw and Iron Head Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker or Stone Edge

Essentially, you want to come with strong steel- or water-types, with any strong rock-types supporting to round out the team. If you are coming with Kyogre, hopefully it has a Primal Evolution active, making an already overpowered Pokémon even stronger.

Of course, these are just our top recommendations; moves that align with any of the above weaknesses can put you at an advantage, especially if you are part of a team. But if you are deciding to take on Kleavor solo — which is theoretically possible — then factoring in the above picks is important.

Additionally, know that weather boosts can strengthen moves further. In the case of the weaknesses you’d want to exploit, rainy weather will boost water-type moves, while partly cloudy will help improve your rock-type damage output. Meanwhile, if you have snow, that will give your steel-type moves a boost.

Obviously, you can’t control the weather, but if you think the battle will be a close call, it might be worth prioritizing some types over others based on your outdoor conditions to help give you the edge.

Best moveset for Kleavor

For raiding and gyms, opt for Quick Attack and Rock Slide, and if you can afford it, X-Scissor as a second charged move to take advantage of the bug-typing. Unfortunately, there is no rock-type quick move, and between that and some low stats, it leaves Kleavor at a bit of a disadvantage in the meta as it stands.

Is Shiny Kleavor available?

Unlike most Pokémon on their debut, Kleavor is available as a shiny from the get go, turning its beige-brown appearance into a dark green.

Here’s a side-by-side in-game comparison, courtesy of YelloWool on reddit:

Remember, if it is shiny, you are guaranteed to catch it on your first successful throw — so use a Pinap Berry to earn some easy extra Candy.

For more information on raids, check out our Pokémon Go raid guide.

Can Scyther evolve into Kleavor in Pokémon Go?

On its debut, Scyther cannot evolve into Kleavor in Pokémon Go.

Niantic has said raids are the only way to catch Kleavor “currently,” suggesting a possible evolution method could arrive at some point. But for now, it’s raid days such as the one on May 6, 2023, which are the only way to get your hands on one.