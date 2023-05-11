Pokémon Go ‘A Valorous Hero’ Timed, Special Research quest steps and event rewards

“A Valorous Hero” is a Candela-themed set of quests in Pokémon Go as part of the season-long Rising Heroes storyline.

It runs from May 11-May 17, and though there are no event-specific spawns, there is a new Pokémon to battle — Mega Pinsir — in raids.

Unlike the previous event, “An Instinctive Hero,” there are two research quests to complete — one Timed, and one Special.

Pokémon Go A Valorous Hero Timed Research quest steps

The following research steps — found on the “Today” screen — ends on May 17:

Step 1 of 2

Power up Pokemon 10 times (1000 Stardust)

Catch 5 Pokémon (10 Poké Balls)

Make 5 Great Throws (10 Pinap Berries)

Battle 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts (5 Hyper Potions)

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, 1 Fast TM

Step 2 of 2

Power up Pokemon 10 times (1000 Stardust)

Catch 5 Pokémon (10 Poké Balls)

Make 5 Great Throws (10 Pinap Berries)

Battle in a Gym 3 times (5 Hyper Potions)

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, 1 Charged TM

Pokémon Go A Valorous Hero Special Research quest steps

The following research steps — found on the “Special” screen, and named “A Valorous Hero” — has no end date, provided you have logged in and begin the quest during the event:

Step 1 of 4

Catch 15 Pokémon (10 Poké Balls)

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon (10 Razz Berries)

Power up Pokémon 5 times (1000 Stardust)

Rewards: 1,500 XP, Charmander encounter

Step 2 of 4

Use 5 Supereffective Charged Attacks (10 Pinap Berries)

Power up Pokémon 10 times (2000 Stardust)

Battle 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts (3 Revives)

Rewards: 2,000 XP, Stufful encounter

Step 3 of 4

Catch 15 Pokémon (10 Great Balls)

Power up Pokémon 15 times (2500 Stardust)

Battle in a Gym 3 times (5 Revives)

Rewards: 2,000 XP, Ponyta encounter wearing a Candela-themed accessory encounter

Step 4 of 4

Claim reward (80 Mega Charizard Energy)

Claim Reward (5 Hyper Potions)

Claim Reward (7 Revives)

Rewards: 2,500 XP, 2,500 Stardust

Thanks to Leek Duck on Twitter for filling in the gaps for the above two quest steps.

Pokémon Go A Valorous Hero Field Research and rewards

The following are available for the duration of the event from spinning PokéStops, and once collected, they can be completed after the event ends:

Battle 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts (5 Revives)

Battle in a Gym (3 Hyper Potions)

Power up a Pokémon (300 Stardust)

Power up a Pokémon 5 times (1000 Stardust)

Power up a Pokémon 10 times (Ponyta encounter)

Thanks to SilphScience on reddit for helping with the above.

Pokémon Go A Valorous Hero raid changes

During the “A Valorous Hero” event, there are updates to raid line-ups.

The headline is a new Mega Evolution — Mega Pinsir — which appears in Mega Raid eggs.

Elsewhere, Tapu Fini (which can be shiny) as well as various Galarian and Hisuian Pokémon forms fill out the raid roster.

Here’s the complete raid pool, running until the event ends on May 17:

A Valorous Hero raid line-up One-star raids Three-star raids Five-star raids Mega raids One-star raids Three-star raids Five-star raids Mega raids Galarian Ponyta Druddigon Tapu Fini Mega Pinsir Hisuian Growlithe Galiarn Stunfisk Hoothoot Hisuian Avalugg Hisuian Braviary

Pokémon Go A Valorous Hero event bonuses

The following bonuses will be available during event hours from May 11 to May 17:

Double Candy for catching Pokémon

Double the chance of getting Candy XL from catching Pokémon (trainers level 31 and above)

Up to two free Raid Passes per day from spinning Gyms

Two Mysterious Components from Go Team Rocket Grunt wins

Beyond that, there are no special wild spawns or egg pool changes as part of the event, which means the above bonuses and quest steps are your focus. Now go make Candela proud!