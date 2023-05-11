 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pokémon Go ‘A Valorous Hero’ Timed, Special Research quest steps and event rewards

Candela needs your help — with a special Ponyta as your reward

By Matthew Reynolds
Candela from Pokémon Go on a blue and white background Image: Polygon via Niantic

A Valorous Hero” is a Candela-themed set of quests in Pokémon Go as part of the season-long Rising Heroes storyline.

It runs from May 11-May 17, and though there are no event-specific spawns, there is a new Pokémon to battle — Mega Pinsir — in raids.

Unlike the previous event, “An Instinctive Hero,” there are two research quests to complete — one Timed, and one Special.

Pokémon Go A Valorous Hero Timed Research quest steps

The following research steps — found on the “Today” screen — ends on May 17:

Step 1 of 2

  • Power up Pokemon 10 times (1000 Stardust)
  • Catch 5 Pokémon (10 Poké Balls)
  • Make 5 Great Throws (10 Pinap Berries)
  • Battle 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts (5 Hyper Potions)

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, 1 Fast TM

Step 2 of 2

  • Power up Pokemon 10 times (1000 Stardust)
  • Catch 5 Pokémon (10 Poké Balls)
  • Make 5 Great Throws (10 Pinap Berries)
  • Battle in a Gym 3 times (5 Hyper Potions)

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, 1 Charged TM

Pokémon Go A Valorous Hero Special Research quest steps

The following research steps — found on the “Special” screen, and named “A Valorous Hero” — has no end date, provided you have logged in and begin the quest during the event:

Step 1 of 4

  • Catch 15 Pokémon (10 Poké Balls)
  • Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon (10 Razz Berries)
  • Power up Pokémon 5 times (1000 Stardust)

Rewards: 1,500 XP, Charmander encounter

Step 2 of 4

  • Use 5 Supereffective Charged Attacks (10 Pinap Berries)
  • Power up Pokémon 10 times (2000 Stardust)
  • Battle 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts (3 Revives)

Rewards: 2,000 XP, Stufful encounter

Step 3 of 4

  • Catch 15 Pokémon (10 Great Balls)
  • Power up Pokémon 15 times (2500 Stardust)
  • Battle in a Gym 3 times (5 Revives)

Rewards: 2,000 XP, Ponyta encounter wearing a Candela-themed accessory encounter

Step 4 of 4

  • Claim reward (80 Mega Charizard Energy)
  • Claim Reward (5 Hyper Potions)
  • Claim Reward (7 Revives)

Rewards: 2,500 XP, 2,500 Stardust

Thanks to Leek Duck on Twitter for filling in the gaps for the above two quest steps.

The Team Valor badge next to a Ponyta wearing a Candela-themed accessory in Pokémon Go.
A Ponyta wearing a Candela-themed accessory.
Image: Niantic

Pokémon Go A Valorous Hero Field Research and rewards

The following are available for the duration of the event from spinning PokéStops, and once collected, they can be completed after the event ends:

  • Battle 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts (5 Revives)
  • Battle in a Gym (3 Hyper Potions)
  • Power up a Pokémon (300 Stardust)
  • Power up a Pokémon 5 times (1000 Stardust)
  • Power up a Pokémon 10 times (Ponyta encounter)

Thanks to SilphScience on reddit for helping with the above.

Pokémon Go A Valorous Hero raid changes

During the “A Valorous Hero” event, there are updates to raid line-ups.

The headline is a new Mega Evolution — Mega Pinsir — which appears in Mega Raid eggs.

Pokémon Mega Pinsir on a purple and white background
Mega Pinsir.
Image: Polygon via The Pokémon Company

Elsewhere, Tapu Fini (which can be shiny) as well as various Galarian and Hisuian Pokémon forms fill out the raid roster.

Here’s the complete raid pool, running until the event ends on May 17:

A Valorous Hero raid line-up

One-star raids Three-star raids Five-star raids Mega raids
One-star raids Three-star raids Five-star raids Mega raids
Galarian Ponyta Druddigon Tapu Fini Mega Pinsir
Hisuian Growlithe Galiarn Stunfisk
Hoothoot Hisuian Avalugg
Hisuian Braviary

Pokémon Go A Valorous Hero event bonuses

The following bonuses will be available during event hours from May 11 to May 17:

  • Double Candy for catching Pokémon
  • Double the chance of getting Candy XL from catching Pokémon (trainers level 31 and above)
  • Up to two free Raid Passes per day from spinning Gyms
  • Two Mysterious Components from Go Team Rocket Grunt wins

Beyond that, there are no special wild spawns or egg pool changes as part of the event, which means the above bonuses and quest steps are your focus. Now go make Candela proud!

