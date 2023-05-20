Pokémon Go Fennekin Community Day guide

Pokémon Go is having a Fennekin Community Day event on May 21 from 2-5 p.m. in your local time.

As expected with a Community Day event, Fennekin will spawn in huge numbers with a high chance for it to appear shiny. There are also several other bonuses and perks, which we’ve list out below.

How do I catch a shiny Fennekin?

According to research conducted by Pokémon community site The Silph Road, Shiny rates on Community Days are about 1 in 24, which means that if you keep playing throughout the three-hour window, you should find quite a few shiny Pokémon.

If you’re short on time or Poké Balls, you can pop an Incense, then quickly tap each Fennekin to check for shiny ones, running from any that aren’t shiny. Notably, any Fennekin you’ve already tapped will face where your player is standing, so that should help identify which ones you may have already checked.

What Community Day move does Fennekin’s evolution learn?

If you evolve Braixen into Delphox from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. in your local time, it will learn the charged move Blast Burn.

If you miss out on evolving it during this period, you will likely be able to evolve it during a Community Day weekend event in December to get Blast Burn. If you don’t want to wait, you can use an Elite TM to get the move.

How does Delphox do in the meta?

Delphox falls behind the greatest fire-type PvE attacker, Reshiram, but is still worth grabbing as a budget fire-type. Set it up with Fire Spin and Blast Burn to get a pretty decent fire-type Pokémon for your gyms and raids.

Players murmur that Delphox may see use in a PvP Psychic Cup event, but it’s outclassed by many other Pokémon in regular PvP formats.

How do I make the most of Fennekin Community Day?

The following bonuses will be active during Fennekin Community Day:

Tripled Stardust for catching Pokémon

Doubled candy for catching Pokémon

Doubled chance for level 31+ trainers to get XL candy from catching Pokémon

Incense lasts three hours

Lure Modules lasts three hours

Fennekin special photobombs when taking snapshots

One additional special trade

Stardust cost halved for trading

That said, you should definitely pop a Star Piece and an Incense and try to nab some powerful Fennekin.

If you can Mega Evolve Charizard, Alakazam, Slowbro, Houndoom, Blaziken, Gardevoir, Medicham, Latias, or Latios, you’ll score additional Fennekin Candy per catch.

In addition to all this, Niantic is still running special four-star raids from 5-10 p.m., where if you clear the Braixen raid, Fennekin will spawn in a 300-meter radius around the gym for 30 minutes. These raids cannot be done remotely. If the usual 2-5 p.m. spawn increase doesn’t get you the Braixen you wanted, you can try raiding for another chance.