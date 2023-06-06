Can Krabby, Kabuto, Corphish, Clauncher, and Crabrawler be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Krabby, Kabuto, Corphish, Clauncher, and Crabrawler can all be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Krabby, Kabuto, Corphish, and Clauncher can be shiny in Pokémon Go, but Crabrawler cannot be shiny yet!

All of these crab-like Pokémon can be shiny except Crabrawler, which doesn’t have a shiny form in Pokémon Go yet. Shiny Clauncher was actually just made available through the “Water Festival: Beach Week” event.

What is the shiny rate for Krabby, Kabuto, Corphish, and Clauncher in Pokémon Go?

The shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. None of the featured Pokémon are ones that get a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate), that we know of.

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

