Can Krabby, Kabuto, Corphish, Clauncher, and Crabrawler be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yes, you can find most of these crabs shiny in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee
new
Shiny Krabby, Kabuto, Corphish, and Clauncher on the left with sparkles. A regular Crabrawler is on the right.
No, not you, Crabrawler
Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

Krabby, Kabuto, Corphish, Clauncher, and Crabrawler can all be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Krabby, Kabuto, Corphish, and Clauncher can be shiny in Pokémon Go, but Crabrawler cannot be shiny yet!

Shiny Krabby and Kingler with their regular forms. Shiny Krabby is yellow and shiny Kingler is mossy green. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic
Shiny Kabuto and Kabutops with their regular forms in Pokémon Go. Both turn a bright green instead of brown. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic
Shiny Corphish and Crawdaunt with their regular forms in Pokémon Go. Both Pokémon turn a different shade of red — Corphish turns a deep pink and Crawdaunt turns more orange. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic
Shiny Clauncher and Clawitzer with their regular forms in Pokémon Go. Both Shiny versions turn from blue to red. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

All of these crab-like Pokémon can be shiny except Crabrawler, which doesn’t have a shiny form in Pokémon Go yet. Shiny Clauncher was actually just made available through the “Water Festival: Beach Week” event.

What is the shiny rate for Krabby, Kabuto, Corphish, and Clauncher in Pokémon Go?

The shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. None of the featured Pokémon are ones that get a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate), that we know of.

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.



