Pokémon Go ‘Water Festival: Beach Week’ Timed Research, event guide

Water Pokémon and beach-themed Pokémon are spawning in high numbers

By Julia Lee
Sandygast and several other crab-like Pokémon on a beach in Pokémon Go Image: Niantic

Pokémon Go’s yearly Water Festival event runs from June 6-12 this year, with a focus on the beach. As expected from the name, the event focuses on water-type Pokémon, specifically those you’d find while on the sandy shores of a beach.

Notably, the sand castle ghost-type Pokémon Sandygast has been added to the game as part of this event. Clauncher is also available shiny for the first time.

Shiny Clauncher and Clawitzer with their regular forms in Pokémon Go. Both Shiny versions turn from blue to red. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

The event features Timed Research, specific spawns, event Field Research, and specialized raid targets, which we’ve listed out below.

Water Festival: Beach Week Timed Research

Step 1 of 2

  • Catch 10 water-type Pokémon (1,000 Stardust)
  • Make 5 nice throws (10 Poké Balls)
  • Transfer 5 Pokémon (5 Great Balls)
  • Use 5 berries to help catch Pokémon (10 Razz Berries)

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, Clauncher encounter, 1,000 XP

Step 2 of 2

  • Catch 15 water-type Pokémon (1,000 Stardust)
  • Make 5 great throws (15 Poké Balls)
  • Transfer 10 Pokémon (10 Great Balls)
  • Use 10 berries to help catch Pokémon (5 Pinap Berries)

Rewards: Surfer avatar pose, Sandygast encounter

Pokémon Go Water Festival Beach Week event Field Research and rewards

Task Reward
Task Reward
Water Festival: Catch 5 water-type Pokémon 10 Poké Balls
Water Festival: Catch 15 water-type Pokémon Frililsh encounter
Water Festival: Catch 25 water-type Pokémon Sandygast encounter
Water Festival: Hatch an egg Lapras (scarf) encounter
Water Festival: Make 5 nice throws Clauncher encounter
Water Festival: Make 10 great throws 30 Blastoise or Swampert Mega Energy

Water Festival: Beach Week Pokémon spawn increases

  • Tentacol
  • Shellder
  • Krabby
  • Alolan Exeggutor
  • Horsea
  • Staryu
  • Marill
  • Mantine
  • Wingull
  • Wailmer
  • Spheal
  • Finneon
  • Dwebble
  • Frillish
  • Clauncher
  • Popplio

Water Festival: Beach Week raid targets

  • Alolan Diglett
  • Hisuian Qwilfish
  • Carvanha
  • Feebas
  • Sandygast
  • Blastoise
  • Gyarados
  • Lapras (scarf)
  • Alomomola
  • Uxie/Mesprit/Azelf

/ new

/ new

/ new

/ new

/ new

/ new

