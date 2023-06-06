Pokémon Go ‘Water Festival: Beach Week’ Timed Research, event guide

Pokémon Go’s yearly Water Festival event runs from June 6-12 this year, with a focus on the beach. As expected from the name, the event focuses on water-type Pokémon, specifically those you’d find while on the sandy shores of a beach.

Notably, the sand castle ghost-type Pokémon Sandygast has been added to the game as part of this event. Clauncher is also available shiny for the first time.

The event features Timed Research, specific spawns, event Field Research, and specialized raid targets, which we’ve listed out below.

Water Festival: Beach Week Timed Research

Step 1 of 2

Catch 10 water-type Pokémon (1,000 Stardust)

Make 5 nice throws (10 Poké Balls)

Transfer 5 Pokémon (5 Great Balls)

Use 5 berries to help catch Pokémon (10 Razz Berries)

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, Clauncher encounter, 1,000 XP

Step 2 of 2

Catch 15 water-type Pokémon (1,000 Stardust)

Make 5 great throws (15 Poké Balls)

Transfer 10 Pokémon (10 Great Balls)

Use 10 berries to help catch Pokémon (5 Pinap Berries)

Rewards: Surfer avatar pose, Sandygast encounter

Pokémon Go Water Festival Beach Week event Field Research and rewards Task Reward Task Reward Water Festival: Catch 5 water-type Pokémon 10 Poké Balls Water Festival: Catch 15 water-type Pokémon Frililsh encounter Water Festival: Catch 25 water-type Pokémon Sandygast encounter Water Festival: Hatch an egg Lapras (scarf) encounter Water Festival: Make 5 nice throws Clauncher encounter Water Festival: Make 10 great throws 30 Blastoise or Swampert Mega Energy

Water Festival: Beach Week Pokémon spawn increases

Tentacol

Shellder

Krabby

Alolan Exeggutor

Horsea

Staryu

Marill

Mantine

Wingull

Wailmer

Spheal

Finneon

Dwebble

Frillish

Clauncher

Popplio

Water Festival: Beach Week raid targets