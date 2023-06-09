Pokémon Go Axew Community Day guide

Pokémon Go is having an Axew Community Day event on June 10 from 2-5 p.m. in your local time.

We want to remind folks to check for hazardous conditions before you head off to your local parks and outdoor hub areas to play. Your health is way more important than a Pokémon and Axew will be widely available during the December Community Weekend event later in the year, when it will (hopefully) be safer to be outside.

That being said, you can also find alternative areas to play if you really must hunt for shiny Axew, like indoor shopping malls and areas like that. We’ve had lots of luck just running an Incense at home throughout the event period, so you can always do that to maximize your own safety!

As expected with a Community Day event, Axew will spawn in huge numbers with a high chance for it to appear shiny. There are also several other bonuses and perks, which we’ve list out below.

How do I catch a shiny Axew?

According to original research conducted by now-defunct Pokémon community site The Silph Road, Shiny rates on Community Days are about 1 in 24, which means that if you keep playing throughout the three-hour window, you should find quite a few shiny Pokémon.

If you’re short on time or Poké Balls, you can pop an Incense, then quickly tap each Axew to check for shiny ones, running from any that aren’t shiny. Notably, any Axew you’ve already tapped will face where your player is standing, so that should help identify which ones you may have already checked.

What Community Day move does Axew’s evolution learn?

If you evolve Fraxture into Haxorus from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. in your local time, it will learn the charged move Breaking Swipe.

If you miss out on evolving it during this period, you will likely be able to evolve it during a Community Day weekend event in December to get Breaking Swipe. If you don’t want to wait, you can use an Elite TM to get the move.

How does Haxorus do in the meta?

Haxorus is a fine dragon-type PvE attacker, if you don’t already have a large collection of Salamence, Rayquaza, and the other powerful Pokémon in the same category. Of course, it lags behind shadow Pokémon, but if you’re in need of dragon-types, you should grab a few powerful Axew and evolve them. Set it up with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe for success.

The Community Day move, Breaking Swipe, does help Haxorus out in PvP, especially in Master Leagues and some specific cups. Make sure to grab evolve your Fraxure and grab a Haxorus with Breaking Swipe if you like PvP.

How do I make the most of Axew Community Day?

The following bonuses will be active during Axew Community Day:

Tripled XP for catching Pokémon

Doubled candy for catching Pokémon

Doubled chance for level 31+ trainers to get XL candy from catching Pokémon

Incense lasts three hours

Lure Modules lasts three hours

Axew special photobombs when taking snapshots

One additional special trade

Stardust cost halved for trading

That said, you should definitely pop a Lucky Egg and an Incense and try to nab some powerful Axew.

If you can Mega Evolve Charizard X, Ampharos, Sceptile, Altaria, Salamence, Latias, or Latios, you’ll score additional Axew Candy per catch.

In addition to all this, Niantic is still running special four-star raids from 5-10 p.m., where if you clear the Fraxure raid, Axew will spawn in a 300-meter radius around the gym for 30 minutes. These raids cannot be done remotely. If the usual 2-5 p.m. spawn increase doesn’t get you the Axew you wanted, you can try raiding for another chance.