Can Binacle be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yes, you can find shiny Binacle in Pokémon Go

Shiny Binacle in Pokémon Go on a purple gradient background Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

Binacle, the two-handed Pokémon from Kalos, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Binacle can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Binacle and Barbarcle’s Shiny versions, which are tinted more with green and blue Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Image sources: Niantic

Binacle is mainly a Pokédex-filler Pokémon, as neither it nor its evolution have much use in PvE or PvP content. It costs 50 Binacle Candy to evolve it into a Barbaracle, so grab what you need and feel free to ditch the hand Pokémon.

What is the shiny rate for Binacle in Pokémon Go?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Binacle is not a Pokémon who gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.

