 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Can Sunkern be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yes, you can find shiny Sunkern in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee
/ new
A tiny Shiny Sunkern from Pokémon Go on a purple gradient background Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Image sources: Niantic
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Sunkern, the seed Pokémon from Johto, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Sunkern can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Sunkern and Sunflora in Pokémon Go with their shiny forms. Shiny Sunkern is a darker gold color and shiny Sunflora is more of a yellow-green tint. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

The adorable seed Pokémon, Sunkern, and its evolved form, Sunflora, don’t any use in PvE or PvP. You’ll need 50 Sunkern Candy and a Sun Stone to evolve it into Sunflora.

What is the shiny rate for Sunkern in Pokémon Go?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Sunkern is not a Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Secret Invasion, Netflix’s Skull Island, The Bear, and all the new TV to watch this week

By Zosha Millman
/ new

Alan Wake 2 takes GTA 5’s character switching to a weird new place

By Mike Mahardy
/ new

TikTok won’t stop Zelda-splaining

By Chris Plante
/ new

Filed under:

How Extraction 2’s director personally saved the one-take action sequence

Sam Hargrave’s own handheld camera — and his own philosophy — were the key to his 21-minute action shot

By Brandon Streussnig
/ new

A Father’s Day gift to his son — a tour of Mad magazine

By Owen S. Good

Remembering my dad through the games we played

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon