Pokémon Go ‘A Shadowy Disturbance’ Special Research quest steps, rewards

“A Shadowy Disturbance” is the latest Giovanni research quest in Pokémon Go.

Making its debut in late June 2023 as part of the “Solstice Horizons” event, it ends with an encounter and opportunity to catch Shadow Regirock.

“A Shadowy Disturbance” is part of a long line of Giovanni research quests, which started back in 2019 with “A Troubling Situation.” If “From the Shadows” is not appearing for you, first clear the most recent Giovanni quest in your quest log — the previous one was March 2023’s “From the Shadows” — to allow this new quest to become available.

The second half of the “Solstice Horizons” event sees a Team Go Rocket Takeover, which ushers in changes to eggs and Shadow Pokémon, which will be active until the event concludes on June 25 at 8 p.m. local time.

‘A Shadowy Disturbance’ tasks and rewards

“A Shadowy Disturbance” Special Research will be available to unlock until the next Giovanni quest and highlighted Shadow Legendary encounter arrives later in the year. Once unlocked, there is no time limit to complete the quest.

Step 1 of 5

Catch 15 Pokémon (5 Pinap Berries)

Spin 5 Poké Stops or gyms (10 Poké Balls)

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket grunts (1 Mysterious Component)

Rewards: 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, Aron encounter

Step 2 of 5

Catch 15 Pokémon (5 Pinap Berries)

Transfer 10 Pokémon (10 Great Balls)

Defeat 6 Team Go Rocket Grunts (3 Mysterious Components)

Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, Graveler encounter

Step 3 of 5

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo (2,500 XP)

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff (2,500 XP)

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra (2,500 XP)

Rewards: 2,500 XP, 300 Stardust, 1 Super Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 5

Find the Team Go Rocket Boss (10 Max Potions)

Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss (10 Ultra Balls)

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss (6 Max Revives)

Rewards: 3,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, Sableye encounter

You’ll be able to catch the final Shadow Pokémon in Giovanni’s team once you have used your Super Rocket Radar. This varies depending on when you play the quest; from June 2023 until when the next Giovanni quest debuts, this will be Shadow Regirock.

Step 5 of 5

Claim reward (2,500 XP)

Claim reward (2,500 XP)

Claim reward (2,500 XP)

Rewards: 5,000 XP, 4,500 Stardust, 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Team Go Rocket Takeover event changes

As well as the above quest, the second half of the “Solstice Horizons” event is also host to a Team Go Rocket Takeover until June 25 at 8 p.m. local time, with the following changes:

Boosted Team Go Rocket balloon spawns and PokéStop encounters

Shadow Pokémon can forget Charged Attack Frustration with a Charged TM

Shadow raids appear more often

Rocket Grunts change their Shadow Pokémon line-ups

Leaders Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo change their team line-ups

Giovanni changes team line-up

12km Egg changes

Larvitar

Absol

Skorupi

Sandile

Scraggy

Pawniard

Vullaby

Deino

Pancham

Inkay

Skrelp

Salandit

Best of luck taking down Giovanni once again!