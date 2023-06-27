 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can Doduo be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yes, you can find shiny Doduo in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee
/ new
A shiny green Doduo from Pokémon Go on a purple gradient background Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic
Doduo, the twin bird Pokémon from Kanto, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Doduo can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Normal and Shiny Doduo and Dodrio. Instead of brown, the Shiny forms are a lime green. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Image sources: Niantic/The Pokémon Company

Doduo and its big sibling Dodrio are fuzzy and neat, but they don’t see much meta relevance at all. If you’re still missing these from your Pokédex, you’ll want to nab them, but otherwise they have no use. :( Sad.

What is the shiny rate for Doduo in Pokémon Go?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Doduo is not a Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.

