 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Can Rufflet be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yes, you can find shiny Rufflet in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee
/ new
Shiny Rufflet in Pokémon Go on a purple shiny background. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Rufflet, the eaglet Pokémon from Unova, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Rufflet can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Rufflet and Braviary in Pokémon Go with their shiny forms. Shiny Rufflet is brown-tinted and shiny Braviary’s red plumage turns blue. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

Braviary is an OK flying-type attacker when set up with Air Slash and Brave Bird. It’s better than its Hisuian sibling, but is leagues below choice picks like Moltres.

What is the shiny rate for Rufflet in Pokémon Go?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Rufflet is not a confirmed Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.

Loading comments...

The Latest

How to find the best Prime Day deals

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

I miss when The Witcher was Netflix’s monster-of-the-week show

By Pete Volk
/ new

The 10-minute supercut of Tom Cruise running in Mission: Impossible movies is joy

By Matt Patches
/ new

Netflix’s Lincoln Lawyer, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War season 2, and more new TV this week

By Zosha Millman
/ new

Watch the best-reviewed movie in Rotten Tomatoes history before it leaves Netflix

By Pete Volk
/ new

What to expect during Amazon Prime Day 2023

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon