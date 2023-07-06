Pokémon Go ‘7th Anniversary Party’ event guide

Pokémon Go is celebrating its 7th anniversary with a big in-game party, spanning from July 6-12, with all sorts of valuable bonuses depending on the day.

There are tons of bonuses, but they’re scheduled out by day, as follows:

July 6 : doubled catch XP

: doubled catch XP July 7 : doubled catch Stardust

: doubled catch Stardust July 8 : doubled catch candy

: doubled catch candy July 9 : 1 ⁄ 2 egg hatch distance

: ⁄ egg hatch distance July 10 : doubled friendship level gains

: doubled friendship level gains July 11 : doubled transfer candy

: doubled transfer candy July 12: doubled evolving XP

In addition to the above bonuses, there’s an increased chance to become Lucky Friends, an increased chance to get Lucky Pokémon via trades, and a chance of finding an increased number of Gimmighoul Coins from Golden Lure PokéStops.

If you didn’t buy the Kanto Tour pass from 2021, you can also buy a ticket in the shop which unlocks the Shiny Mew Masterwork Research for $5.

Below, we list out all the other perks, Timed Research tasks, Field Research tasks, spawns, and raid targets.

Pokémon Go ‘7th Anniversary Party’ Timed Research and rewards

You can only complete this research set if you pay for the 7th Anniversary Party Timed Research Ticket, available for $1.99 in the shop. As with other Timed Research, it will expire and vanish when the event ends on July 12. You can see the steps and rewards below:

Step 1 of 1

Catch 77 Pokémon (1 Egg Incubator)

Use 77 berries to help catch Pokémon (1 Rocket Radar)

Hatch 7 eggs (1 Lucky Egg)

Earn 7 candies walking with your buddy (1 Poffin)

Evolve 7 Pokémon (1 Incense)

Earn 7,777 XP (1 Premium Battle Pass)

Earn 7,777 Stardust (1 Star Piece)

Rewards: 1 Super Incubator, Pikachu (party hat) encounter, 77,777 XP

Pokémon Go ‘7th Anniversary Party’ event Field Research and rewards

Spinning PokéStops during the event period may net you a event-themed research task:

Catch 7 different species of Pokémon (Rowlet, Litten, or Popplio encounter)

Catch 7 Pokémon (2 Ultra Balls)

Earn 7 hearts with your buddy (Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup encounter)

Make 7 curveball throws (Snivy, Tepig, or Oshawott encounter)

Make 7 nice throws (25 Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Sceptile, Blaziken, or Swampert Mega Energy)

Send 7 gifts with a sticker attached (Chespin, Fennekin, or Froakie encounter)

Spin 7 PokéStops or gyms (Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle encounter)

Take 7 snapshots of wild Pokémon (Treecko, Torchic, or Mudkip encounter)

Use 7 berries to help catch Pokémon (Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile encounter)

Pokémon Go spawn increases for the ‘7th Anniversary Party’ event

Just like the event bonuses, there are several spawn boosts that only correspond to specific days, organized by regional starters. You can see the boosts and dates below. Pokémon with no specific dates will be spawn boosted throughout the entire event.

Squirtle (party hat)

Pikachu (cake hat)

Meowth

Ponyta

Togedemaru

Galarian Ponyta

Absol

Bulbasaur (party hat), (July 6)

Charmander (party hat), (July 6)

Squirtle (party hat), (July 6)

Chikorita (July 7)

Cyndaquil (July 7)

Totodile (July 7)

Treecko (July 8)

Torchic (July 8)

Mudkip (July 8)

Turtwig (July 9)

Chimchar (July 9)

Piplup (July 9)

Snivy (July 10)

Tepig (July 10)

Oshawott (July 10)

Chespin (July 11)

Fennekin (July 11)

Froakie (July 11)

Rowlet (July 12)

Litten (July 12)

Popplio (July 12)

Pokémon Go raid targets for the ‘7th Anniversary Party’ event