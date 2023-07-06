Pokémon Go Shiny Mew, ‘All-in-One #151’ Masterwork Research guide

All players who shell out $5 can now unlock Shiny Mew, via buying a pass from the Pokémon Go shop for the “All-in-One #151” Masterwork Research. You can only buy this pass until July 12 at 8 p.m. local time. This goes hand-in-hand with the “7th Anniversary Party” event.

Once you buy the pass, you’ll have an unlimited amount of time to complete the quests, which is a good thing, as Masterwork Research Tasks can take upwards of months to complete.

If you already got Shiny Mew via buying a Pokémon Go Tour Kanto pass in 2021, you cannot buy the pass again.

You can see the steps below, based on the original steps from the original set of Masterwork Research from the Kanto Tour event. We’re unable to confirm all of these steps due to the length of the tasks, but if they are different (or if they offer different rewards), we’ll update this guide. The steps below should give you an idea of the kind of tasks you will need to do to get your Shiny Mew, at the very least.

Pokémon Go ‘All-in-One #151’ Masterwork Research Tasks and rewards

Step 1 of 4

Earn Platinum Kanto medal (51 Ultra Balls)

Send 151 gifts to friends (1 Poffin)

Make 151 great throws (1,510 Stardust)

Reward: 5,100 XP, 1 Premium Battle Pass, 1,510 Stardust

Step 2 of 4

Catch a Pokémon for 30 days in a row (51 Ultra Balls)

Catch 151 different species of Pokémon (1 Glacial Lure Module)

Catch 30 normal-type Pokémon (151 XP)

Catch 30 fire-type Pokémon (151 XP)

Catch 30 water-type Pokémon (151 XP)

Catch 30 grass-type Pokémon (151 XP)

Catch 30 flying-type Pokémon (151 XP)

Catch 30 fighting-type Pokémon (151 XP)

Catch 30 poison-type Pokémon (151 XP)

Catch 30 electric-type Pokémon (151 XP)

Catch 30 ground-type Pokémon (151 XP)

Catch 30 rock-type Pokémon (151 XP)

Catch 30 psychic-type Pokémon (151 XP)

Catch 30 ice-type Pokémon (151 XP)

Catch 30 bug-type Pokémon (151 XP)

Catch 30 ghost-type Pokémon (151 XP)

Catch 30 steel-type Pokémon (151 XP)

Catch 30 dragon-type Pokémon (151 XP)

Catch 30 dark-type Pokémon (151 XP)

Catch 30 fairy-type Pokémon (151 XP)

Reward: 5,100 XP, 3 Rare Candy, 1,510 Stardust

Step 3 of 4

Reach level 40 (4,000 Stardust)

Spin 151 PokéStops (3 Rocket Radars)

Complete 151 Field Research asks (3 Super Incubators)

Walk 151 kilometers (151 Ultra Balls)

Catch 1,510 Pokémon (1 Incense)

Reward: 1 Star Piece, 1 Lucky Egg, Shiny Mew encounter

Step 4 of 4

Claim reward (1,510 Stardust)

Claim reward (5,100 XP)

Claim reward (1,510 Stardust)

Reward: 3 Charged TMs, 20 Mew Candy, Shiny Mew shirt