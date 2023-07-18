Can Rhyhorn be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Rhyhorn, the spikes Pokémon from Kanto, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Rhyhorn can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Rhyhorn’s evolution, Rhyperior, is actually quite strong and worth collecting. Its Community Day move, Rock Wrecker, makes it a pretty strong rock-type Pokémon and is worth having around (if you don’t have a giant army of Rampardos).

What is the shiny rate for Rhyhorn in Pokémon Go?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Rhyhorn is not a confirmed Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

