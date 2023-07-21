Pokémon Go ‘From A to Zygarde’ Special Research and Zygarde Cells guide

As part of the “Blaze New Trails” event in Pokémon Go, a new set of Special Research Tasks that promote routes and reward Zygarde has been added to the game.

Zygarde has a special feature unlike any other Legendary Pokémon: it’s forms change depending on how many cells you find. The first form, 10%, is the one you start with and it resembles a dog. The second form, 50%, is the one players may recognize from Pokémon X and Y, and it is more of a serpent. The third form, called its “Complete Forme” (with an e, yes), is more humanoid in shape.

How to change find Zygarde Cells and change Zygarde’s form

By using the “nearby” tab to find local routes, you can follow along on whatever path another trainer submitted. By walking on these routes, you’ll be rewarded Zygarde Cells, which allow you to change your Zygarde’s form. However, the only way to get Zygarde (as of writing this, at least) is to complete the Special Research Tasks we outline below. You also need to get the Zygarde Cube, which holds the cells, first. (It’s also a reward from the Special Research.)

Pokémon Go ‘From A to Zygarde’ Special Research Tasks and rewards

Step 1 of 6

Walk 1 km (5 Pinap Berries)

Catch 10 Pokémon (5 Potions)

Use 5 berries to help catch Pokémon (5 Poké Balls)

Rewards: 500 Stardust

Step 2 of 6

Make 5 great throws (10 Razz Berries)

Power up Pokémon 5 times (10 Nanab Berries)

Hatch an egg (10 Poké Balls)

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust

Step 3 of 6

Claim reward (10 Great Balls)

Claim reward (10 Super Potions)

Claim rward (100 Stardust)

Reward: Zygarde encounter, 1 Zygarde Cube

The Zygarde Cube is a key item that allows you to store Zygarde Cells, which can only be found while walking routes. Using Zygarde Cells, you can change the form of your Zygarde.

Step 4 of 6

Follow 3 routes (1 Incense)

Catch 20 Pokémon while following routes (3 Revives)

Find a Zygarde Cell (5 Ultra Balls)

Reward: 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust

Step 5 of 6

Use an Incense while following a route (15 Great Balls)

Earn 3 candies walking with your buddy (1,500 Stardust)

Follow 5 routes (10 Ultra Balls)

Reward: 2,000 XP

Step 6 of 6

Claim reward (1 Star Piece)

Claim reward (2,000 XP)

Claim reward (1 Golden Razz Berry)

Reward: 2,500 XP, 2,500 Stardust