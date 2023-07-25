 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can Yungoos be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yes, you can find shiny Yungoos in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee
A shiny Yungoos in Pokémon Go which has a purple streak, on a light purple background Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Yungoos, the loitering Pokémon from Alola, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Yungoos can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Yungoos and Gumshoos with their Shiny forms. Shiny Yungoos’ yellow fur turns lavender and Shiny Gumshoos’ yellow fur turns pink. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Image sources: Niantic

Yungoos and its evolution, Gumshoos, are mostly just ‘dex-filler Pokémon. As the respective early-game “pest” or rodent of their region, they’re not going to see much action in raids or anything like that. At least they have a cute pink shiny form!

What is the shiny rate for Yungoos in Pokémon Go?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Yungoos is not a confirmed Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.

