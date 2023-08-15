 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Can Stufful be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yes, you can find shiny Stufful in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee
/ new
A golden shiny Stufful on a purple gradient background from Pokémon Go Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Stufful, the flailing Pokémon from Alola, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Stufful can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Shiny Bewear and Stufful. While usually pink, their Shiny forms are golden Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Image sources: Niantic

Stufful actually made its shiny debut during a Community Day event in April 2022. That said, while many players will already have a handful of shiny Stufful from this event, it doesn’t make it any less valuable. Who can resist a golden red panda?

What is the shiny rate for Stufful in Pokémon Go?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Stufful is not a confirmed Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Gamescom 2023: How to watch Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live stream

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

How to recruit Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

How to romance companions and earn approval in Baldur’s Gate 3

By Josh Broadwell
/ new

TikTok has invented a fake ’80s horror movie named Zepotha

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Get essential D&D books for their lowest prices ever

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Solar Opposites, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 finale, and more new TV this week

By Pete Volk
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon