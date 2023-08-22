 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can Venonat be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yes, you can find shiny Venonat in Pokémon Go

A shiny Venonat with blue eyes and nose sparkling on a purple gradient background in Pokémon Go. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic
Venonat, the insect Pokémon from Kanto, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Venonat can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Venonat and Venomoth standing near their Shiny versions, which both turn blue Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Image source: Niantic

Both of these shinies are great, though neither Venonat nor Venomoth have any use in neither the PvP or PvE meta.

What is the shiny rate for Venonat in Pokémon Go?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Venonat is not a confirmed Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.

