Can Tentacool be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yes, you can find shiny Tentacool in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee
A shiny Tentacool, which is purple with green accents, on a purple gradient Pokémon Go background. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic
Tentacool, the jellyfish Pokémon from Kanto, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Tentacool can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Tentacool and Tentacruel aren’t viable in PvE or PvP content, but shiny hunters will still want to get their hands on these great shinies.

What is the shiny rate for Tentacool in Pokémon Go?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Tentacool is not a confirmed Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.

