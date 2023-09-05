 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pokémon Go ‘Lechonk’s Adventure’ rewards, evolution, and shiny preview

See what the Hog Pokémon can evolve into

By Matthew Reynolds
Pokémon Lechonk on a stiped blue and white backdrop Image: The Pokémon Company via Polygon

Pokémon Go’s “Lechonk’s Adventure” is Timed Research appearing as part of the “A Paldean Adventure” event in Sept. 2023.

Highlighting the Hog Pokémon, the research’s rewards has a singular outcome — more opportunities to run into Lechonk.

This is useful as Lechonk can be shiny on its debut, giving you more chances to get the pink variant of this Pokémon, as well as earning more candy to unlock Lechonk evolution Oinkologne.

“Lechonk’s Adventure” Timed Research rewards

Debuting as part of the “A Paldean Adventure” event, you have until Friday, Sep. 15 to complete the following steps:

  • Catch 9 Pokémon (Lechonk encounter)
  • Catch 1 Pokémon (Lechonk encounter)
  • Catch 5 Pokémon (Lechonk encounter)
  • Use 9 Berries to help catch Pokémon (Lechonk encounter)
  • Send 9 Gifts to friends (Lechonk encounter)

Rewards: Lechonk encounter, 900 Stardust, 900 XP

Lechonk evolution

Lechonk has one evolution — Oinkologne — with two forms, male and female. Each requires 50 Candy to evolve, so to complete your collection, be sure to get 100 Candy before the event ends.

Pokémon Oinkologne’s male and female forms.
Oinkologne’s male and female forms.
Image: The Pokémon Company via Polygon

Lechonk shiny preview

Lechonk is the only new Pokémon in the “A Paldean Adventure” event to be shiny on its debut, and it pleasingly takes on a more pink shade across its evolution line.

You can see the differences thanks to Psychological_Sea_27 on The Silph Road subreddit.

Lechonk and evolution Oinkologne’s shiny versions in Pokémon Go Image: Niantic via Psychological_Sea_27 on The Silph Road subreddit

Once the event concludes on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m., a handful more Gen 9 Pokémon will then make their debut as part of the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event. You can see a tease of this in the following trailer:

By Matthew Reynolds
/ new

By Zosha Millman
By Jeffrey Parkin
By Ryan Gilliam
By Oli Welsh
By Jeffrey Parkin
