 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Can Wooper be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Shiny Wooper turns the Water Fish Pokémon pink

By Julia Lee
/ new
A shiny pink Wooper on a purple background Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Wooper, the water fish Pokémon from Johto, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Wooper can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Shiny Wooper and Quagsire with its normal forms. They’re both pink instead of blue, though Quagsire is a darker pink Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

Note that this is regular Johtoan Wooper, not its poisonous Paldean counterpart. Paldean Wooper and Clodsire will likely come to Pokémon Go soon, as other Paldean Pokémon have been getting added, but for now we’ll have to settle with these pink cuties.

What is the shiny rate for Wooper in Pokémon Go?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Wooper is not a confirmed Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Netflix’s Chicken Run sequel is really pushing to be a Mission: Impossible movie

By Tasha Robinson
/ new

PlayStation Plus offers the Saints Row reboot and more in September

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Filed under:

Your biggest Starfield questions, answered

By Julia Lee, Ari Notis, and 1 more
/ new

Filed under:

Dungeons & Dragons introduces its first canonically autistic character

By Dan Arndt
/ new

Filed under:

Starfield walkthrough and guides

Your map to the stars

View All Stories

Filed under:

Starfield romance options and how relationships work

By Josh Broadwell
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon