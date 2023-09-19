 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can Girafarig be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yes, the Long Neck Pokémon can be shiny

By Julia Lee
Shiny Girafarig from Pokémon Go on a purple gradient background. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Girafarig, the long neck Pokémon from Johto, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Girafarig can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Girafarig and its shiny form in Pokémon Go, which as a blue nose and blue spikes. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

Girafarig’s evolution, Farigiraf, which made its debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, will likely be coming to Pokémon Go soon now that Gen 9 Pokémon are in the game. Niantic ran three Spotlight Hours back-to-back-to-back featuring Pokémon that evolve into special forms in Paldea (or have regional variants, like Wooper), which is kind of suspicious.

What is the shiny rate for Girafarig in Pokémon Go?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Girafarig is not a confirmed Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.

