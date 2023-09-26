Can Growlithe be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Growlithe, the Puppy and Scout Pokémon from Kanto, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Growlithe can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Hisuian Growlithe is in Pokémon Go, but it’s not available shiny yet. Both Growlithe and its Hisuian version share candy, so any Growlithe Candy you grab from nabbing one version can be used to evolve and power up the other. Nice.

What is the shiny rate for Growlithe in Pokémon Go?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Growlithe is not a confirmed Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

