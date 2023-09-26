 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Can Growlithe be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yes, you can find shiny Growlithe in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee
/ new
A shiny gold-tinted Growlithe in Pokémon Go on a purple gradient background. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Image sources: Niantic
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Growlithe, the Puppy and Scout Pokémon from Kanto, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Growlithe can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Growlithe and Arcanine with their Shiny versions. Both Shinies turn yellow. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Image sources: Niantic

Hisuian Growlithe is in Pokémon Go, but it’s not available shiny yet. Both Growlithe and its Hisuian version share candy, so any Growlithe Candy you grab from nabbing one version can be used to evolve and power up the other. Nice.

What is the shiny rate for Growlithe in Pokémon Go?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Growlithe is not a confirmed Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Baldur’s Gate 3 and Friends mashup must be brought to life

By Cass Marshall
/ new

How to start Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

How to solve all of Mortal Kombat 1’s Invasion Klues

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

How to get the Nether Stone in Mortal Kombat 1

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

The Boys spinoff Gen V, Netflix’s Castlevania sequel, and more new TV to watch this week

By Zosha Millman
/ new

What time does Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty release?

By Ari Notis
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon