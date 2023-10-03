 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Can Slowpoke be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yes, you can find shiny Slowpoke in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee
/ new
Shiny light pink Slowpoke in Pokémon Go on a purple gradient background. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Slowpoke, the Dopey Pokémon from Kanto, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Slowpoke can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, and its evolutions with its regular and shiny forms. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

Both Slowpoke and its Galarian sibling can be shiny. Most dedicated Pokémon Go players will already have shiny Slowpoke thanks to its Community Day back in March 2023. The difference between shiny and non-shiny Slowpoke can be easy to see when put side-by-side to its regular version, but it’s hard to see otherwise. Make sure you look out for those sparkles and the shiny indicator above the Pokémon’s name when you’re shiny hunting for this light pink friend.

What is the shiny rate for Slowpoke in Pokémon Go?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Slowpoke is not a confirmed Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Where to unlock the Thaleia alliance raid in FFXIV

By Julia Lee
/ new

How to unlock Margrat’s custom deliveries in FFXIV

By Julia Lee
/ new

Baldur’s Gate 3 devs sheepishly shave His Majesty, a fan favorite cat

By Cass Marshall
/ new

These adorable Sanrio Switch cases are cozy gaming perfection

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to get early access to the beta

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

What time does Assassin’s Creed Mirage release?

By Ari Notis
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon