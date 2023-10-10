 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can Shroomish be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yes, you can find shiny Shroomish in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee
new
A shiny red Shroomish in Pokémon Go on a purple gradient background Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Shroomish , the Mushroom Pokémon from Hoenn, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Shroomish can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Shroomish and Breloom with their shiny forms in Pokémon Go. Both turn an orange-red instead of green. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

Shroomish and Breloom both turn a lovely clear orange and yellow when shiny. Breloom is both usable in some PvP leagues and as a fighting-type attacker in PvE. Not bad, mushroom with hands. Not bad.

What is the shiny rate for Shroomish in Pokémon Go?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Shroomish is not a confirmed Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.

