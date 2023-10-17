 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can Pumpkaboo be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yes, you can find shiny Pumpkaboo in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee
Shiny purple and black Pumpkaboo in Pokémon Go on a purple gradient background Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Pumpkaboo, the Pumpkin Pokémon from Kalos, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Pumpkaboo can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist with their shiny forms in Pokémon Go. Both turn purple and black from their usual pink-orange and dark brown-grey. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

Pumpkaboo comes in various sizes outside of the “XS” or “XL” thing Pokémon Go has going on. Pumpkaboo visibly varies in size, so hardcore collectors may want to nab them in all the different sizes.

What is the shiny rate for Pumpkaboo in Pokémon Go?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Pumpkaboo is not a confirmed Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.

