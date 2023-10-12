Pokémon Go ‘Harvest Festival’ event guide, Collection Research and tasks

Pokémon Go’s Harvest Festival is a grass-type themed event running in the middle of October.

The headline of the event is the debut of Smoliv and its evolutions, Dolliv and Arboliva, which were introduced in Gen 9’s Paldea region.

Finding Smoliv and its evolution line is subject to one of two Collection Challenges during the event, while the other of which focuses on Pumpkaboo sizes and evolution Gourgeist.

There are also changes to wild spawns, Field Research, and the way certain Lures work for the duration of the event.

Pokémon Go ‘Harvest Festival’ Collection Challenges

There are two Collection Challenges to complete over the course of the event:

Pumpkaboo Collection Challenge

Pumpkaboo (Small Size)

Pumpkaboo (Average Size)

Pumpkaboo (Large Size)

Pumpkaboo (Super Size)

Gourgeist (Small Size)

Gourgeist (Average Size)

Gourgeist (Large Size)

Gourgeist (Super Size)

Reward: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, 1x Mossy Lure Module

You can catch all sizes of Pumpkaboo in the wild, from Mossy Lure Modules, in Field Research rewards, and for those who have purchased it, the Ticket of Treats paid research. From there, you must evolve one of each size to get the corresponding Gourgeist.

Smoliv Collection Challenge

Smoliv

Dolliv

Arboliva

Reward: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, 1x Mossy Lure Module

Smoliv can be found in the wild and as part of Field Research rewards. You need to then earn 125 Candy total to evolve it twice and complete the challenge.

Pokémon Go ‘Harvest Festival’ Field Research

You will encounter the following Field Research from spinning PokéStops. Though they can only be collected during event hours, you can keep them in your quest log and complete them at any time after the event ends:

Catch 10 Pokémon (Burmy — Plant, Sand or Trash Coat encounter)

(Burmy — Plant, Sand or Trash Coat encounter) Catch 15 Pokémon (Pumpkaboo encounter)

(Pumpkaboo encounter) Catch 30 Pokémon (Pumpkaboo encounter)

(Pumpkaboo encounter) Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon (Smoliv encounter)

Pokémon Go “Harvest Festival” wild spawns

The following spawns will be boosted for the duration of the event:

Bellsprout

Bounsweet

Combee

Cottonee

Exeggcute

Blue Flower Flabébé (Asia-Pacific)

Red Flower Flabébé (Europe, Middle East, and Africa)

Yellow Flower Flabébé (Americas)

Petilil

Pumpkaboo

Sewaddle

Smoliv

Sunkern

Wurmple

Pokémon Go ‘Harvest Festival’ times, dates and event bonuses

The “Harvest Festival” runs between Thursday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. local time and Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 8 p.m. local time,

As well as the above changes to spawns and Field Research, the following bonuses are also in effect until the event ends:

Mossy Lure Modules last for two hours, and have a “higher chance of attracting Pumpkaboo”

Pumpkaboo will provide additional Candy when caught (3 to 5 Candy per catch)

Hope you have a “gourd” time!