What is Party Play in Pokémon Go? Release date, bonuses, Party Power explained

Party Play is a local co-op feature which allows you to team up with fellow trainers and earn unique bonuses in Pokémon Go.

The headline benefit is the ability to see fellow players on the map screen as you explore, showing off their locations in the world for the first time.

Other benefits include the chance to complete a series of challenges for rewards, and a boost to raid damage when participating as a group.

Pokémon Go Party Play release date: When does Party Play arrive in Pokémon Go?

Party Play is debuting alongside the first Halloween event on Thursday, Oct. 19, at the following release times:

9 a.m. PDT for the West Coast of North America

for the West Coast of North America 12 p.m. EDT for the East Coast of North America

for the East Coast of North America 5 p.m. BST for the U.K.

for the U.K. 6 p.m. CEST for west mainland Europe

for west mainland Europe 1 a.m. JST in Japan (on Friday, Oct. 20)

As for requirements, Party Play has a trainer level requirement of 15, and those you party with do not need to be in-game friends – so feel free to team up with new players if you prefer.

What is Party Play in Pokémon Go?

Party Play allows you to create a team of either two, three, or four local players. By doing so, you have the following benefits:

The chance to see your party member’s avatars explore the map around you.

Everyone can contribute to a rolling series of Party Challenges — such as catching Pokémon under certain conditions, or spinning a set number of PokéStops — which will reward items based on their difficulty, such as Poké Balls, Berries and Mega Energy.

Completing Challenges in Party Player can unlock new avatar items, including the tease of an Eevee T-shirt.

Party members have access to a Party Tab to show on-going stats from the session (such as Pokémon caught) which can then be shared as a visual recap once the Party disbands.

If one Party member enters a raid, the others in the party will automatically be sent a raid invite to join.

During the raid, Party members can use the Party Power mechanic, which is a gauge which increases the more each player does damage to the Raid boss. Once filled, the next Charged attack’s damage will be doubled.

Let’s look closer into perhaps the most practical feature Party Play has to offer: the Party Power damage boost.

How does Party Power work, and what is the Party Power damage increase?

By filling the Party Power mechanic in a raid battle — a gauge which you collectively increase by attacking the boss before tapping when full — your next Charged move’s damage will be doubled.

For players keen to min-max their raid strategies and take down powerful bosses with fewer players, it’s a tantalizing new feature. In a pre-launch preview of the feature, they used the example of three players working together to take down a Mega Pokémon, which ordinarily would require more raid participants.

However, ahead of launch, exactly how powerful this will be in practice is unknown: it’s confirmed that the bigger your party, the faster the gauge will fill, meaning a larger Party size will be able to strengthen their attacks more often. But how fast does the gauge fill? Do all players get a doubled Charged attack, or simply the first to use it? We’ll know more when the feature launches later this week.

Finally, know that Party Power works in raids of all difficulties, including — and likely the most beneficial for — Shadow Legendary raids, which by their nature are local-only.

What else do we know about Party Play in Pokémon Go?

Here are some other intel about Party Play ahead of launch:

The maximum party size is four. If the Party is not full, then any player — not just the host — may invite new members to the group while the session is ongoing.

To get started, players can invite others by entering a code or scanning a QR code.

Players have to be within close radius of one another while using Party Play (the specific distance is unknown), with a warning being issued if they stray too far. (And if it isn’t clear — Party Player is local only, so no remote sessions!)

Party stats do not carry over to future sessions, even if you are playing with the same group of players.