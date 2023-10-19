Pokémon Go ‘Spiritomb Limited Research’ 2023 quest steps, rewards

“Spiritomb Limited Research” is your chance to catch a Spiritomb in Pokémon Go in 2023.

Every Halloween, the game will offer up research with the rare ghost- and dark-type Pokémon, with steps often themed around the number 108.

Unlike previous years, such as 2019’s “A Spooky Message,” this is a time-limited quest — meaning you have a deadline to complete all quest steps in order to catch Spiritomb.

Whether or not you manage it in time, there are multiple other encounters along the way, so at least you’ll get something else for your efforts.

‘Spiritomb Limited Research’ quest steps, rewards

The following timed quest is available for all players, and must be completed before the end of the “Halloween Part 2” event on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 8 p.m. local time.

Earn 1,080 Stardust (Misdreavus encounter)

Earn 1,080 XP (Yamask encounter)

Make 108 Nice Throws (Pumpkaboo encounter)

Make 108 Curveball Throws (Phantump encounter)

Use 108 Berries to help catch Pokémon (Shuppet encounter)

Earn 10,080 XP (Litwick encounter)

Spin 8 PokéStops or Gyms (Gastly encounter)

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms (Driftloon encounter)

Rewards: Spiritomb encounter, 108 XP, 108 Stardust

For most players, the above should be achievable within the time allotted, with “Use 108 Berries” and “Make Nice / Curveball Throws” perhaps the most vexing who catch creatures using a Plus device.

Remember, all of the above are helpful in completing this year’s “Halloween Timed Research,” with many steps requiring ghost-type catches.

Can Spiritomb be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Spiritomb can be shiny in Pokemon Go, and though the odds are technically no different to most other shinies — around 1 in 500 — since Spiritomb is extremely rare (with usually one available per year) then the recommended method of catching as many as possible to increase your chances doesn’t really apply.

You can see what a shiny Spiritomb looks like thanks to whosondeck on reddit.

As well as Spiritomb, other rare spooky Pokémon to track down this year include Greavard and Houndstone.