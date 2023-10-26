How to catch Zorua and shiny Zorua in Pokémon Go

Zorua is an illusive Pokémon that disguises as others, even in Pokémon Go. If you’re looking for Zorua, you won’t just find it on the overworld map the way you do with other Pokémon. Instead, you should be looking for your buddy Pokémon — or rather, two of them...

Below, we explain how to get Zorua in Pokémon Go and how to find it shiny.

How to get Zorua in Pokémon Go

To find Zorua in Pokémon Go, they will disguise as whatever Pokémon is set as your buddy. This means if you have a shiny Kyogre as your buddy, you’ll see a shiny Kyogre pop up on the overworld map. Once you tap it and catch the mimicking Pokémon, you’ll get a message that says “Oh?” across the screen, and it’ll turn back into a Zorua.

You can see this transformation in action via AKikiIsNotAFru1 on Twitter.

Zorua notes:

*Encountered 10 in wild /incense (no shiny)

*Buddy Zorua has so far not appeared on Nearby Pokestops feature, despite being right next to pokestops on overworld screen pic.twitter.com/7EPjGfzLyg — AKiwiIsNotAFruit (@AKiwiIsNotAFru1) October 26, 2023

We recommend you set a very unique buddy (like a shadow, shiny or Legendary Pokémon, Legendary — essentially, anything you would never see in the wild) so you can find Zorua quickly among other spawns.

Can Zorua be shiny in Pokémon Go?

As of the 2023 Halloween Part 2 event, Zorua can be shiny. Since its form reflects whatever your buddy Pokémon is, you won’t actually know that it’s shiny until after you catch it and it returns to its normal form. This is similar to how shiny Ditto works.

Can you get Hisuian Zorua in Pokémon Go?

Nope, not yet. Other Hisuian Pokémon have been added to Pokémon Go, but there’s no sign of Hisuian Zorua making its debut yet.

Here’s a preview of how the normal- and ghost-type form looks: