 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to catch Zorua and shiny Zorua in Pokémon Go

Lucky players can find the illusive fox as a shiny

By Julia Lee
/ new
Zorua on a blue and green gradient background Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Game Freak/Nintendo, The Pokémon Company
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Zorua is an illusive Pokémon that disguises as others, even in Pokémon Go. If you’re looking for Zorua, you won’t just find it on the overworld map the way you do with other Pokémon. Instead, you should be looking for your buddy Pokémon — or rather, two of them...

Below, we explain how to get Zorua in Pokémon Go and how to find it shiny.

How to get Zorua in Pokémon Go

To find Zorua in Pokémon Go, they will disguise as whatever Pokémon is set as your buddy. This means if you have a shiny Kyogre as your buddy, you’ll see a shiny Kyogre pop up on the overworld map. Once you tap it and catch the mimicking Pokémon, you’ll get a message that says “Oh?” across the screen, and it’ll turn back into a Zorua.

You can see this transformation in action via AKikiIsNotAFru1 on Twitter.

We recommend you set a very unique buddy (like a shadow, shiny or Legendary Pokémon, Legendary — essentially, anything you would never see in the wild) so you can find Zorua quickly among other spawns.

Can Zorua be shiny in Pokémon Go?

As of the 2023 Halloween Part 2 event, Zorua can be shiny. Since its form reflects whatever your buddy Pokémon is, you won’t actually know that it’s shiny until after you catch it and it returns to its normal form. This is similar to how shiny Ditto works.

Shiny Zorua and Zoroark in Pokémon Go. Shiny Zorua turns brown with light blue accents and Zoroark gets purple fur instead of red.
Shiny Zorua and Zoroark in Pokémon Go.
Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

Can you get Hisuian Zorua in Pokémon Go?

Nope, not yet. Other Hisuian Pokémon have been added to Pokémon Go, but there’s no sign of Hisuian Zorua making its debut yet.

Here’s a preview of how the normal- and ghost-type form looks:

Hisuian Zorua on a striped background
Hisuian Zorua.
Graphic: Polygon | Source images: Game Freak/Nintendo, The Pokémon Company
  1. Polygon
  2. Pokémon Go guides
  3. Halloween Part 2
  4. Shiny Zorua
  5. Showdown in the Shadows quest
  6. Spiritomb quest
  7. Party Play

Loading comments...

The Latest

Getting The Deck of Many Things? These are the card sleeves you need

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

What is the shotgun code in Alan Wake 2?

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

You need to watch Pluto on Netflix, a small miracle of a show

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Removing the timer from Mario Wonder is a revelation for 2D Mario

By Oli Welsh
/ new

In our Spider-Man renaissance, only Insomniac was brave enough to let him just sit on a freakin’ bench

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

The best Aetherium Wars team in Honkai: Star Rail

By Julia Lee
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon