Pokémon Go ‘Showdown in the Shadows’ Special Research quest steps, rewards

Complete these research quests for a Shadow Regigigas

By Matthew Reynolds
/ new
Shadow Regigigas from Pokémon Go appearing in the real world Image: Niantic / The Pokémon Company

“Showdown in the Shadows” is the latest Giovanni research quest in Pokémon Go.

Making its debut in late Oct. 2023 as part of the “Halloween Part 2” event. As such, it offers a variety of ghost-type encounter rewards, ends with an encounter and opportunity to catch Shadow Regigigas.

“Showdown in the Shadows” is part of a long line of Giovanni research quests, which started back in 2019 with “A Troubling Situation.” If “Showdown in the Shadows” is not appearing for you, first clear the most recent Giovanni quest in your quest log — the previous one was June 2023’s “A Shadowy Disturbance” — to allow this new quest to become available.

‘Showdown in the Shadows’ tasks and rewards

“Showdown in the Shadows” Special Research will be available until the next Giovanni quest and highlighted Shadow Legendary encounter, which rolls out every few months. Once unlocked, there is no time limit to complete the quest.

Step 1 of 5

  • Catch 15 Pokémon (5 Pinap Berries)
  • Spin 5 Poké Stops or Gyms (10 Poké Balls)
  • Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket grunts (1 Mysterious Component)

Rewards: 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, Phantump encounter

Step 2 of 5

  • Catch 15 Pokémon (5 Pinap Berries)
  • Transfer 10 Pokémon (10 Great Balls)
  • Defeat 6 Team Go Rocket Grunts (3 Mysterious Components)

Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, Galarian Yamask encounter

Step 3 of 5

Rewards: 2,500 XP, 300 Stardust, 1 Super Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 5

  • Find the Team Go Rocket Boss (10 Max Potions)
  • Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss (10 Ultra Balls)
  • Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss (6 Max Revives)

Rewards: 3,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, Gengar encounter

You’ll be able to catch the final Shadow Pokémon in Giovanni’s team once you have used your Super Rocket Radar. This varies depending on when you play the quest; from June 2023 until when the next Giovanni quest debuts, this will be Shadow Regigigas.

Step 5 of 5

  • Claim reward (2,500 XP)
  • Claim reward (2,500 XP)
  • Claim reward (2,500 XP)

Rewards: 5,000 XP, 4,500 Stardust, 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Team Go Rocket Takeover event changes

As well as the above quest, the second half of the “Solstice Horizons” event is also host to a Team Go Rocket Takeover until Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. local time, with the following changes:

  • Boosted Team Go Rocket balloon spawns and PokéStop encounters
  • Shadow Pokémon can forget Charged Attack Frustration with a Charged TM
  • Shadow raids appear more often
  • Rocket Grunts change their Shadow Pokémon line-ups
  • Leaders Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo change their team line-ups
  • Giovanni changes team line-up
Artwork from Pokemon Go showing the new Team Rocket admins, Giovanni, and a group of shadow Pokemon Image: Niantic/The Pokémon Company

12km Egg changes

  • Larvitar
  • Sandile
  • Pawniard
  • Vullaby
  • Deino
  • Pancham
  • Salandit

Best of luck taking down Giovanni once again!

