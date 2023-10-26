Pokémon Go Halloween 2023 Part 2 event guide, Halloween Timed Research quest steps

The second half of the Pokémon Go 2023 Halloween event runs from Oct 26-31 and it brings all sorts of costumed Pokémon and candy bonuses.

Notably, Pikachu and Gengar get two new fits, and Zorua can be shiny for the first time. You’ll also get additional candy for catching costumed Pokémon, and for throwing nice, great, and excellent throws. There’s also a chance to get Rare Candy and XL candy when catching costumed Pokémon. Nice.

Alongside this event, the Team Go Rocket leaders and Giovanni have refreshed, adding new “Showdown in the Shadows” research and a new reward for beating Giovanni: Shadow Regigigas.

There’s also a special Timed Research sets that gives you guaranteed encounters with the new costumed Pokémon, which we detail below.

Pokémon Go Halloween Part 2 Timed Research

The following quest is available for all players, and must be completed before the event ends on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 8 p.m. local time.

Step 1 of 2

Earn a candy exploring with your buddy (Pikachu [Trick and Treats] encounter)

Catch 5 Pokémon (Murkrow encounter)

Make 3 great throws (Phantump encounter)

Spin 3 PokéStops or gyms (Sableye encounter)

Reward: Gengar (Trick and Treats) encounter

Step 2 of 2

Earn a candy exploring with your buddy (Pikachu [Trick and Treats] encounter)

Power up Pokémon 3 times (Misdreavus encounter)

Make 10 great throws (Phantump encounter)

Catch 15 Pokémon (Gengar [Trick and Treats] encounter)

Spin 7 PokéStops or gyms (Noibat encounter)

Rewards: Zorua encounter, 2,500 Stardust, 5 Rare Candy

Pokémon Go Halloween Part 2 event Field Research and rewards

Spinning PokéStops and gym discs during the event period may give you one of these event-themed Field Research Tasks:

Evolve a ghost-type Pokémon (Phantump encounter)

Make 7 great throws (Mismagius encounter)

Power up Pokémon 3 times (Greavard encounter)

Walk 1km (Galarian Yamask encounter)

Pokémon Go Halloween Part 2 event spawns

The following will spawn more frequently over the course of the event:

Pikachu (Trick and Treats)

Vulpix (Spooky Festival)

Gengar (Trick and Treats)

Murkrow

Misdreavus

Sableye

Piplup (Halloween Mischief)

Drifloon

Yamask

Zorua

Fennekin

Phantump

Pumpkaboo (Spooky Festival)

Noibat

Pokémon Go Halloween Part 2 event raid targets

The following Pokémon will appear in raids for the duration of the event: