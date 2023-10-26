 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pokémon Go Halloween 2023 Part 2 event guide, Halloween Timed Research quest steps

New costumes for Pikachu and Gengar make their debut

By Julia Lee
/ new
Gengar and Pikachu in Halloween costumes walk alongside some real-life players in Pokémon Go Image: Niantic
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

The second half of the Pokémon Go 2023 Halloween event runs from Oct 26-31 and it brings all sorts of costumed Pokémon and candy bonuses.

Notably, Pikachu and Gengar get two new fits, and Zorua can be shiny for the first time. You’ll also get additional candy for catching costumed Pokémon, and for throwing nice, great, and excellent throws. There’s also a chance to get Rare Candy and XL candy when catching costumed Pokémon. Nice.

Shiny Zorua and Zoroark in Pokémon Go. Shiny Zorua turns brown with light blue accents and Zoroark gets purple fur instead of red. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

Alongside this event, the Team Go Rocket leaders and Giovanni have refreshed, adding new “Showdown in the Shadows” research and a new reward for beating Giovanni: Shadow Regigigas.

There’s also a special Timed Research sets that gives you guaranteed encounters with the new costumed Pokémon, which we detail below.

Pokémon Go Halloween Part 2 Timed Research

The following quest is available for all players, and must be completed before the event ends on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 8 p.m. local time.

Step 1 of 2

  • Earn a candy exploring with your buddy (Pikachu [Trick and Treats] encounter)
  • Catch 5 Pokémon (Murkrow encounter)
  • Make 3 great throws (Phantump encounter)
  • Spin 3 PokéStops or gyms (Sableye encounter)

Reward: Gengar (Trick and Treats) encounter

Step 2 of 2

  • Earn a candy exploring with your buddy (Pikachu [Trick and Treats] encounter)
  • Power up Pokémon 3 times (Misdreavus encounter)
  • Make 10 great throws (Phantump encounter)
  • Catch 15 Pokémon (Gengar [Trick and Treats] encounter)
  • Spin 7 PokéStops or gyms (Noibat encounter)

Rewards: Zorua encounter, 2,500 Stardust, 5 Rare Candy

Pokémon Go Halloween Part 2 event Field Research and rewards

Spinning PokéStops and gym discs during the event period may give you one of these event-themed Field Research Tasks:

  • Evolve a ghost-type Pokémon (Phantump encounter)
  • Make 7 great throws (Mismagius encounter)
  • Power up Pokémon 3 times (Greavard encounter)
  • Walk 1km (Galarian Yamask encounter)

Pokémon Go Halloween Part 2 event spawns

The following will spawn more frequently over the course of the event:

  • Pikachu (Trick and Treats)
  • Vulpix (Spooky Festival)
  • Gengar (Trick and Treats)
  • Murkrow
  • Misdreavus
  • Sableye
  • Piplup (Halloween Mischief)
  • Drifloon
  • Yamask
  • Zorua
  • Fennekin
  • Phantump
  • Pumpkaboo (Spooky Festival)
  • Noibat
A huge infographic for Pokémon Go’s Halloween event, detailing spawns, debuts, and other bonuses. Image: Niantic

Pokémon Go Halloween Part 2 event raid targets

The following Pokémon will appear in raids for the duration of the event:

Pokémon Go Halloween 2023 Part 2 raid line-up

One-star raids Three-star raids Five-star raids Mega raids
One-star raids Three-star raids Five-star raids Mega raids
Gastly Gengar (Trick and Treats) Darkrai Mega Banette
Misdreavus
Phantump
  1. Polygon
  2. Pokémon Go guides
  3. Halloween Part 2
  4. Shiny Zorua
  5. Showdown in the Shadows quest
  6. Spiritomb quest
  7. Party Play

Loading comments...

The Latest

Getting The Deck of Many Things? These are the card sleeves you need

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

What is the shotgun code in Alan Wake 2?

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

You need to watch Pluto on Netflix, a small miracle of a show

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Removing the timer from Mario Wonder is a revelation for 2D Mario

By Oli Welsh
/ new

In our Spider-Man renaissance, only Insomniac was brave enough to let him just sit on a freakin’ bench

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

The best Aetherium Wars team in Honkai: Star Rail

By Julia Lee
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon