Can Chinchou be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yes, you can find shiny Chinchou in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee
/ new
Shiny Chinchou, which has a green tint, on a purple gradient background. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Chinchou, the angler Pokémon from Johto, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Chinchou can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Shiny Chinchou and Lantern in Pokémon Go. Shiny Chinchou gets a green tint and shiny Lanturn turns a light purple. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

If you’re wondering if Chinchou or Lanturn are relevant to the Pokémon Go meta, Lanturn actually has lots of uses in the PvP Great League, thanks to its defensive stats and arsenal of fast moves. You can see more info about its movesets and the reasoning on GamePress’ Lanturn breakdown.

What is the shiny rate for Chinchou in Pokémon Go?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Chinchou is not a confirmed Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.

