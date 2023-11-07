Pokémon Go ‘Festival of Lights’ event guide, Timed Research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go’s Festival of Lights is an event focused on electric- and fire-type Pokémon running between Nov. 7 and Nov. 12.

The headline of the event is the debut of Tadbulb and evolution Bellibolt, which were first introduced in Gen 9’s Paldea region. Meanwhile, Morelull can be shiny for the first time.

As well as Field and Timed Research quests to complete, a new feature is certain Pokémon will glow in the wild during the night for the duration of the event.

Here’s a guide to the Festival of Lights in Pokémon Go — including Research steps, rewards, and other event bonuses.

Pokémon Go ‘Festival of Lights’ Timed Research

The following Timed Research steps must be completed before the event ends:

‘Festival of Lights’ Timed Research steps and rewards

Spin 30 PokéStops (1 Lure Module)

Catch 30 Electric-type Pokémon (Hisuian Voltorb encounter)

Catch 30 Fire-type Pokemon (Hisuian Growlithe encounter)

Explore 5 km (Tadbulb encounter)

Use an Incense (Morelull encounter)

Catch 15 different species of Pokémon (Magmar encounter)

Hatch 4 Eggs (Dedenne encounter)

Rewards: Alolan Raichu encounter, 3,000 XP, Festival of Lights T-shirt

Pokémon Go ‘Festival of Lights’ Field Research

You will encounter the following Field Research from spinning PokéStops. Though they can only be collected during event hours, you can keep them in your quest log and complete them at any time after the event ends:

Catch 5 Pokémon (5 Poké Balls, 3 Ultra Balls, 3 Razz Berries, or 2 Pinap Berries)

(5 Poké Balls, 3 Ultra Balls, 3 Razz Berries, or 2 Pinap Berries) Hatch 2 Eggs (Tadbulb encounter)

(Tadbulb encounter) Send a Gift with a Sticker (Darumaka encounter)

(Darumaka encounter) Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms (Tadbulb or Morelull encounter)

(Tadbulb or Morelull encounter) Walk 1 km (Morelull encounter)

Pokémon Go ‘Festival of Lights’ wild spawns

The following spawns will be boosted for the duration of the event:

Chinchou

Electrike

Litwick

Magnemite

Mareep

Morelull (rare encounter)

Pikachu

Ponyta

Slugma

Tadbulb (rare encounter)

Voltorb

Vulpix

Pokémon Go ‘Festival of Lights’ boosted Incense encounters

Activating an Incense during the “Festival of Lights” event will see the following Pokémon spawns boosted. One of the event spawns is double Incense duration, giving you more time to encounter the following:

Alolan Geodude

Blitzle

Dedenne

Hisuian Voltorb

Illumise

Litleo

Litwick

Morelull

Slugma

Tadbulb

Volbeat

Pokémon Go ‘Festival of Lights’ Egg hatch changes

The following Pokémon will hatch from 7 km Eggs. Though they can only be collected during event hours, you can hatch them at any time after the event ends:

Dedenne

Elekid

Magby

Morelull

Pokémon Go ‘Festival of Lights’ times, dates and event bonuses

The “Festival of Lights” runs between Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m. local time and Sunday, Nov. 12, at 8 p.m. local time,

As well as the above changes to spawns and Field Research, the following bonuses are also in effect until the event ends:

Certain Pokémon glow in the wild during night-time

Double Candy and double Stardust when hatching Eggs

Double Incense length (excluding Daily Adventure Incense)

PokéStop Showcases for Litwick and Tadbulb

For players in India, the addition of double catch Candy, and a Collection Challenge with Stardust, XP, and Tadbulb encounter rewards

Finally, know that “Festival of Lights” overlaps with a Chinchou Spotlight Hour on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and Garchomp Raid Day on Saturday, Nov. 11, which will see the debut of Mega Garchomp.