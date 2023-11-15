Pokémon Go Fashion Week 2023 event guide

Pokémon Go is hosting its yearly Fashion Week event, shoving more Pokémon in silly costumes to clog up your storage space. The event runs from Nov. 15-19, and it includes Timed Research, a Collection Challenge, and many other different ways to nab these fashionista Pokémon.

During the event, candy earned from catching Pokémon will be doubled, and there’ll be a higher chance to get XL candy from catching Pokémon. Shiny Gothita is also making its debut, alongside shiny Wooper, Quagsire, and Dragonite in outfits.

Below, we list out all the perks for Pokémon Go’s Fashion Week 2023.

Pokémon Go ‘Fashion Week: Runaway Stars’ Timed Research

There is a one-step Timed Research that rewards nearly all of the Fashion Week Pokémon if you complete it.

Step 1 of 1

Catch 10 Pokémon (Diglett [Fashionable] encounter)

Catch 20 Pokémon (Croagunk [Backwards Cap] encounter)

Catch 30 Pokémon (Blitzle [Fashionable] encounter)

Catch 40 Pokémon (Pikachu [Summer Style] encounter)

Use 10 berries to help catch Pokémon (Wooper [Fashionable] encounter)

Use 20 berries to help catch Pokémon (Shinx [Top Hat] encounter)

Take 4 snapshots of different wild Pokémon (Kirlia [Top Hat] encounter)

Take 6 snapshots of different wild Pokémon (Sneasel [Fashionable] encounter)

Take 8 snapshots of different wild Pokémon (Absol [Fashionable] encounter)

Take 10 snapshots of different wild Pokémon (Butterfree [Fashionable] encounter)

Rewards: Dragonite (Fashionable) encounter, 2 Premium Battle Passes, 5,000 XP

Pokémon Go Fashion Week 2023 event Collection Challenge

Catch the following to get rewards:

Diglett (Fashionable)

Pikachu (Summer Style)

Gothita

Croagunk (Backwards Cap)

Wooper (Fashionable)

Absol (Fashionable)

Rewards: Dragonite (Fashionable) encounter, 5,000 Stardust, 10,000 XP

Pokémon Go Fashion Week 2023 event Field Research

Spinning PokéStops or gyms may give you one of these special event Field Research Tasks:

Catch 5 Pokémon (Blitzle [Fashionable] encounter)

Catch 10 Pokémon (Wooper [Fashionable] or Kirlia [Top Hat] encounter)

Catch 15 Pokémon (Butterfree [Fashionable] encounter)

Take a snapshot of your buddy (Diglett [Fashionable] encounter)

Take snapshots of 7 different wild Pokémon (Shinx [Top Hat] encounter)

Take snapshots of Absol or Frillish in the wild (1,000 Stardust)

Pokémon Go Fashion Week 2023 event boosted spawns

These Pokémon will spawn more frequently during the event period:

Pikachu (Summer Style)

Diglett (Fashionable)

Wooper (Fashionable)

Absol (Fashionable)

Croagunk (Backwards Cap)

Gothita

Fillish

Furfrou

Mareanie

Pokémon Go Fashion Week 2023 event 5 km egg hatches

This Pokémon will hatch out of 5 km eggs obtained during the event period:

Pichu (Summer Style)

Wooper (Fashionable)

Smoochum (Bow)

Shinx (Top Hat)

Gothita

Pokémon Go Fashion Week 2023 event raid targets

During the event period, you can find these Pokémon in raids: