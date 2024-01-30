Can Foongus be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Foongus, the mushroom Pokémon from Unova, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Foongus can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

It’s a bit hard to see in the above image, but shiny Foongus also has a purple cap, just like Amoongus, making it a pretty good shiny.

What is the shiny rate for Foongus in Pokémon Go?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Foongus is not a confirmed Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

