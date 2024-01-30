 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can Foongus be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yes, you can find shiny Foongus in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee
Shiny purple Foongus from Pokémon on a purple gradient background. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Game Freak/Nintendo, The Pokémon Company
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Foongus, the mushroom Pokémon from Unova, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Foongus can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

A comparison of regular and shiny Foongus and Amoongus in Pokémon Go. Both shinies get a purple cap instead of red. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

It’s a bit hard to see in the above image, but shiny Foongus also has a purple cap, just like Amoongus, making it a pretty good shiny.

What is the shiny rate for Foongus in Pokémon Go?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Foongus is not a confirmed Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.

