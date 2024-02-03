Pokémon Go Chansey Community Day guide

Pokémon Go is having a Chansey Community Day event on Feb. 4 from 2-5 p.m. in your local time.

As expected with a Community Day event, Chansey will spawn in huge numbers with a high chance for it to appear shiny. There are also several other bonuses and perks, which we’ve list out below.

How do I catch a shiny Chansey?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), Shiny rates on Community Days are about 1 in 24, which means that if you keep playing throughout the three-hour window, you should find quite a few shiny Pokémon.

Notably, grabbing eggs from PokéStops during this event will net you 2 km eggs that will frequently have Happiny inside. These Happiny have a higher chance of being shiny, so if you want a shiny Happiny, this is your chance.

If you’re short on time or Poké Balls, you can pop an Incense, then quickly tap each Chansey to check for shiny ones, running from any that aren’t shiny. Notably, any Chansey you’ve already tapped will face where your player is standing, so that should help identify which ones you may have already checked.

What Community Day move does Chansey’s evolution learn?

If you evolve Chansey into Blissey from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. in your local time, it will learn the charged move Wild Charge.

If you miss out on evolving it during this period, you will likely be able to evolve it during a Community Day weekend event in December to get Wild Charge. If you don’t want to wait, you can use an Elite TM to get the move.

How does Blissey do in the meta?

Blissey doesn’t see any use in PvP or PvE battles. It is, however, a fantastic gym defender. Blissey is bulky and a really sturdy tank, meaning that maxing out one and plunking it in a gym does a good job deferring some people from bothering.

How do I make the most of Chansey Community Day?

The following bonuses will be active during Chansey Community Day:

1 ⁄ 4 hatch distance for eggs placed into Incubators during the event

⁄ hatch distance for eggs placed into Incubators during the event Doubled candy for catching Pokémon

Doubled chance for level 31+ trainers to get XL candy from catching Pokémon

Incense lasts three hours

Lure Modules lasts three hours

Chansey special photobombs when taking snapshots

One additional special trade

Stardust cost halved for trading

That said, you should definitely put all your eggs in incubators and pop an Incense and try to nab some powerful Chansey.

If you can Mega Evolve Pidgeot, Kangaskhan, or Lopunny, you’ll score additional Chansey Candy per catch.

In addition to all this, Niantic is still running special four-star raids from 5-10 p.m., where if you clear the Chansey raid, they will spawn in a 300-meter radius around the gym for 30 minutes. These raids cannot be done remotely. If the usual 2-5 p.m. spawn increase doesn’t get you the Chansey you wanted, you can try raiding for another chance.