Pokémon Go ‘Carnival of Love’ event, Timed Research guide

To celebrate Valentine’s Day and Carnival, Pokémon Go is hosting a “Carnival of Love” event, featuring Oricorio and other love-themed Pokémon. The event runs from Feb. 13-15, which is pretty short this time around.

The event features a couple of bonuses, including guaranteed candy XL for evolving Pokémon, and increased chances to get candy XL when walking around with your buddy. You can also change your FurFrou into a Heart Trim version during the event period, and Oricorio will be available shiny for the first time.

Below we list out all the perks of the Pokémon Go “Carnival of Love” event, including the Timed Research and Collection Challenge.

Pokémon Go ‘Carnival of Love’ Timed Research

This is a paid research set, meaning you have to pay $1 to unlock it. Is the “Carnival of Love” Timed Research ticket worth it? If you really love Spinda, then yes.

Usually you can only get Spinda from finding specific Field Research tasks, so if you really want a Spinda with a heart-shaped pattern on it, fork over the dollar. (Note that this event does have a Spinda Field Research Task, so you may not even need this ticket to get the Spinda.)

Step 1 of 1

Make a great curveball throw (Spinda encounter)

Make 2 great curveball throws in a row (Spinda encounter)

Make 3 great curveball throws in a row (Spinda encounter)

Make 4 great curveball throws in a row (Spinda encounter)

Make 5 great curveball throws in a row (Spinda encounter)

Rewards: 2 Incense, 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust

Pokémon Go ‘Carnival of Love’ Collection Challenge

Catching or evolving the following will yield you a set of rewards:

Catch a Quaxly

Evolve a Quaxly into Quaxwell

Evolve a Quaxwell into Quaquaval

Catch a Snubbull

Evolve a Snubbull into Granbull

Catch a Skitty

Evolve a Skitty into Delcatty

Catch a Stufful

Catch a Luvdisc

Catch a Furfrou

Rewards: 5,000 XP, 2,500 XP, Roserade encounter

Pokémon Go ‘Carnival of Love’ event Field Research

Spinning a PokéStop during the event period may net you one of these tasks:

Catch 5 Pokémon (Snubbul or Stufful encounter)

Catch 10 Pokémon (Luvdisc encounter, Furfrou encounter, or a Sinnoh Stone)

Make 5 great curveball throws in a row (Spinda encounter)

Earn a candy walking with your buddy (Roselia encounter)

Spin 5 PokéStops or gyms (5 Poké Balls, 2 Super Potions, or 200 Stardust)

Trade a Pokémon (Clamperl encounter)

Pokémon Go ‘Carnival of Love’ event spawns

The following Pokémon will be spawning in high numbers throughout the event. Keep in mind that both Flabébé and Oricorio have regional forms, so the version that you see will vary depending on where you are.