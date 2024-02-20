Pokémon Go ‘Glimmers of Gratitude’ Shiny Shaymin Masterwork Research guide

Pokémon Go has added the paid Masterwork Research for shiny Shaymin, “Glimmers of Gratitude.” Just like previous Masterwork Research, you’ll get a shiny mythical Pokémon in exchange for months of hard work.

The $4.99 ticket is only available to purchase until Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. in your local time. You’ll need to buy and start it before then to get the quest.

Note that despite the fact that the in-game shop blurb says, “Timed Research will expire at the end time listed above,” this is not a Timed Research. Once you buy and start it, it’ll add to your Special Research Task list and it’ll be around forever until you finish it.

Below, we explain if the Pokémon Go Shiny Shaymin Masterwork ticket is worth buying as well as all the known steps to complete it.

Is the Pokémon Go ‘Glimmers of Gratitude’ ticket worth it?

As per the in-game notice, here’s what you get for $4.99:

Shiny Shaymin

10 Dialga, Palkia, and Giratina Candy

30 Shaymin Candy

10,548 XP and 9,840 Stardust

2 Rare Candy XL and 3 Rare Candies (for trainers level 31+)

5 Rare Candies (for trainers level 30 and below)

60 Ultra Balls

3 Rocket Radars

1 Lure Module, 1 Mossy Lure Module, 1 Glacial Lure Module

2 Incense

“And more!”

Note that you will have to do Masterwork Research to get this — which means it will take a long time for you to finish. These quests are meant to be done over the span of tons of time, so don’t expect to be able to grind this all out in one day or even one month.

As for the Shiny Shaymin itself, it’s incredibly rare and worth grabbing if you’re a shiny hunter. While Shaymin could be caught shiny in Pokémon Platinum and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, it requires a limited-time event item (Oak’s Letter) to access Shaymin and you’d have to actively shiny hunt it by resetting the encounter. Oak’s Letter is no longer obtainable, so if you don’t have it in any of these games, this Masterwork Research is the only way to get a shiny Shaymin for you (outside of trading).

All that said, if you’re OK with grinding and you like rare shiny Pokémon, then yes, the “Glimmers of Gratitude” is worthwhile.

Pokémon Go ‘Glimmers of Gratitude’ Masterwork Research steps

‘Glimmers of Gratitude’ step 1 of 7

Catch 492 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region (492 XP)

Catch 492 Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region (492 XP)

Catch 492 Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region (492 XP)

Catch 492 Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region (492 XP)

Rewards: 10 Dialga Candy, 10 Palkia Candy, 10 Giratina Candy

‘Glimmers of Gratitude’ step 2 of 7

Catch 10 grass-type Pokémon

Catch a Pokémon 5 days in a row

Catch a Pokémon on 15 different days

Rewards: 1 Incense, 30 Ultra Balls, 1 Rare Candy XL

‘Glimmers of Gratitude’ step 3 of 7

Coming soon! We’ll update our guide with this guide when we get to this step.