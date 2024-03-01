Pokémon Go ‘World of Wonders’ Special Research and rewards

“World of Wonders” is the latest Pokémon Go season, and with it comes the usual Special Research that will be revealed over time throughout the season. This one only appears to have five steps (as opposed to the whopping 14 steps from last season), but it features the Ultra Beast Poipole, making it immediately notable.

As usual with these types of season-based research tasks, you can claim it at any point between now and June 1 at 9:59 a.m. in your local time. Once you claim it, it’ll be in your Special Research list forever, so there’s no time limit when it comes to actually completing it.

We list out the known steps and rewards for Pokémon Go’s “World of Wonders” Special Research below.

‘World of Wonders’ step 1 of 5

Catch 20 Pokémon (10 Poké Balls)

Spin 10 PokéStops (7 Pinap Berries)

Transfer 10 Pokémon (7 Razz Berries)

Rewards: Poipole encounter, 803 XP

‘World of Wonders’ step 2 of 5

Complete 7 Field Research tasks (Skorupi encounter)

Explore 10 km (Qwilfish encounter)

Make 20 nice throws (15 Great Balls)

Rewards: 25 Poipole Candy, 803 XP

‘World of Wonders’ step 3 of 5

“Professor Willow is currently performing an investigation regarding this research. Check back soon!”